The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission rejected a 120-home subdivision on Lebanon Road during Thursday evening’s meeting.
The commission made a negative recommendation on rezoning the development to a commercial retail center (CRC) along the Lebanon Road frontage and RM-8 for the remaining zoning.
The planning commission previously deferred twice on the subdivision.
Civil Site Design Group (CSDG), a Nashville-based civil engineering group and the subdivision’s developer, has plans to build two commercial buildings to go with the townhomes in the development. The commercial buildings total more than 8,890 square feet, while the entire development would be built on 23.11 acres.
Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen said that CSDG went over some minor changes to the subdivision after last month’s planning commission meeting.
It increased the commercial portion of the development to 21% and got rid of nine additional parking spaces in the center on the development’s northern section.
Hamblen said that these parking spaces caused city staff to be concerned over the single-car garages and the single-car driveways.
The developers indicated that the subdivision’s end units will have double-car garages and double-car driveways.
Nathan Quinn — the director of entitlements for Forestar Group, Inc., a Texas-based residential lot development company — said that increasing the commercial portion would attract commercial developers in bringing retail outlets, mom-and-pop businesses, and restaurants to the development.
“Ultimately, we feel that if you support small-business opportunities and employment opportunities for Mt. Juliet, then you support increased sales revenue from taxes for Mt. Juliet,” said Quinn.
However, Hamblen was primarily concerned about when the developers would complete the project’s commercial buildings.
“CSDG has said they are not commercial developers, and that makes it difficult to make a commitment from them as to when the commercial is going to be completed,” said Hamblen.
Hamblen said that unless the developers build the commercial buildings first, the planning commission is looking at the development as a multi-family one.
She acknowledged various issues with the subdivision, such as sidewalk encroachments on the west side and lack of parking around the amenity center.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commissioner Chairman Luke Winchester said that the developers should take road improvements near the development into consideration.
He suggested that they add a deceleration turning lane on Lebanon Road and some acceleration/deceleration lanes on South Greenhill Road rather than widen the street.
Winchester was skeptical over the widening from the subdivision’s entrance to Lebanon Road due to the lack of stop lights near the connection on Lebanon Road.
He said that it would have a significant effect on the development’s southern end and make it a minor thoroughfare.
“If you have a racetrack in front of a trail, you’re going to race to get to the trail,” said Winchester.
He said that the concerns puts the commission into a position on what can they do to truly improve South Greenhill Road. However, Winchester added that if they commit on this goal, then the Wilson County Commission would not allow them to do so since South Greenhill Road is a county road.
