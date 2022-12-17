The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission rejected 308 more apartments for Providence Central at its meeting on Thursday evening.
The board voted 4-2 against the ordinance.
Civil Site Design Group (CSDG) — a Nashville-based civil engineering group — and Cumberland Advisors, LLC — a Franklin-based real estate development company — plan on building a 590,000-square-foot mixed-use building with commercial space to go along with the apartments, south of Interstate 40 and west of South Mt. Juliet Road.
Joe Haddix, a principal with Civil Site Design Group, said that the company plans to complete the development by 2027.
In 2020, the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners amended the city’s planned-unit development regulations to allow the mixed-use site for Providence Central.
City officials said that the apartments have gone vertical and the commercial pads are near completion. Yet, no users nor building have been forthcoming.
Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen recommended that the developers comply to Mt. Juliet’s new regulations for commercial mixed-use developments by having 10% of the development to be built for commercial use. However, Hamblen warned that Providence Central would set a new precedence for future commercial projects in Mt. Juliet.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said that the development could also coincide with the city’s Central Pike interchange project.
City officials said that the Tennessee Department of Transportation plans to complete the Central Pike interchange project within 8-10 years.
Mike Murphy, the owner of Cumberland Advisors, LLC, said that it is not necessary for the planning commission to approve this project.
Ashley Richardson and two other residents voiced their criticism of the development. Richardson feels that it is currently a traffic nightmare to go down to Central Pike.
“I have gotten to where instead of going through Mt. Juliet now, I go down John Hagar Road and get onto I-40 at Old Hickory Boulevard or Stewarts Ferry Pike, because the timeframe for me to get from where I live to I-40 takes me 35 minutes,” said Richardson.
Richardson said that development can be done correctly and smartly as long as Mt. Juliet continues to grow altogether.
“I just wish we would have all parties involved when going over the city’s future developments instead of not being able to get to Mt. Juliet at all, because they can’t get through the traffic jams around the Providence area,” said Richardson.
Richardson said that there is not enough infrastructure to accommodate to Mt. Juliet’s flow and growth. She was also concerned that the development would rip away the nature from this city.
“Mt. Juliet used to be a quiet, country town that was like Nashville, but it had that country feel of quiet to it,” said Richardson. “Today, it is so loud and so busy. It is like a baby Nashville.”
Richardson said that Mt. Juliet needs to grow wisely, not overnight.
“If you want people to live here and really enjoy living here and not being frustrated living here, I just wish we would take more consideration into the infrastructure of what we want to do with Mt. Juliet,” said Richardson.
