The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission rejected a nearly 350-home subdivision during its meeting on Thursday evening.
The commission gave a negative recommendation to forward a preliminary master development plan for Treymor, a 349-home planned unit development on the east side of Benders Ferry Road, to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
Civil Site Design Group (CSDG) — a Nashville-based civil engineering group and Treymor’s developers — requested to classify the development as a low-density residential unit so that they could match Mt Juliet’s requirements for low-density zoning at the request of district 1 commissioner Ray Justice.
They plan to go over Treymor in six phases for over five years.
The population estimate from the development is 698 people.
Treymor would have more than 32 acres of improved open space and amenities, such as paved and earthen trails, a tot lot for kids, a community garden, a dog park, picnic areas, ball fields, and a 4,000-square-foot pool and deck with a 2,000-square-foot amenity area.
CSDG requested additional turn and deceleration lanes on Benders Ferry Road and upgrades to Polecat Road so that it can be used as a secondary access for Treymor.
During Thursday’s meeting, Mt. Juliet Planning Commission Chairman Luke Winchester questioned the development’s two-mile distance between the city limits of Mt. Juliet and the county limits of Wilson County.
“I don’t know if we have ever seen a development with such a large gap between our city limits and county limits like that,” said Winchester.
Planning commission member Rebecca Christenson was concerned that if the developers incorporate a secondary exit on Pullcat Road, it would cause residents to be stuck when facing severe weather, including tornadoes.
Christenson also thought that Treymor would negatively affect West Elementary School because Wilson County Schools cannot build new schools to keep up with future developments.
She noted that the school is so full at capacity that it has portable classrooms to accommodate to the growth.
Numerous residents spoke out against the subdivision during Thursday’s meeting.
Noelle Goodin — the owner and founder of Music Therapy Nashville, an organization that provides wellness services, mental health care, and medical and neurological rehabilitation services through music — said it feels like residents like her are being intimated with the development.
Goodin, whose family owns a farm on Benders Ferry Road, said that it does not seem fair for their farm to be potentially demolished if the planning commission approves Treymor. She said that the development will negatively affect nesting bald eagles, pelicans, and all types of wildlife and nature surrounding the site of the subdivision.
“I have been close to this farm for over 30 years, and we really care for the field that is out there,” said Goodin. “Our sense of Mt. Juliet is this beautiful, rural place where we can see eagles and where people can visit our city and see why we are shepherds of this city.”
Goodin conveyed that the city of Mt. Juliet needs to start making great decisions for its rural neighborhoods, just like the city is already doing for its urban neighborhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.