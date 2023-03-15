The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners rejected a 45-home subdivision that would be located on Saundersville Road during Monday evening’s meeting.
The commission failed to make a motion on the subdivision’s preliminary master development plan.
Last December, the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission gave a negative recommendation on the proposed subdivision.
It would have also rezoned the development near Cedar Creek Marina to the city’s RS-20 planned unit development and annexed it into Mt. Juliet’s city limits.
The site for the subdivision is part of the city’s urban growth boundary.
However, numerous residents spoke out against the 45-house subdivision during Monday’s meeting.
Justin Kessinger, the operational continuity manager for the Vanderbilt University Office of Emergency Management, handed out photos of the wildlife and the natural landscapes surrounding the houses on Saundersville Road, including natural runoffs and wetlands and dry creek beds, to the city commission.
Kessinger, who lives on Saundersville Road, noted that the creek beds provide drainage to half of the acreage on the proposed development and for Old Hickory Lake. He warned the commission that the runoffs and wetlands will be disrupted or destroyed, or could even contaminated by construction debris, if they approve the subdivision.
Kessinger also said that unlike most subdivisions, the Saundersville Road development is all surrounded by rocks. He said he has witnessed a bald eagle come into the trees of Saundersville Road residents on several occasions.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency also confirmed that bald eagles nest directly across Old Hickory Lake from the Saundersville Road development and on Cedar Creek.
Kessinger also brought up other examples of wildlife roaming Saundersville Road, such as wild turkeys and salamanders.
He said that the commission needs to ask itself whether Mt. Juliet is truly the jewel between the lakes before voting on this subdivision.
Resident Joe Wood also opposed the development because he thought it would negatively impact its nearby schools, including Rutland Elementary School.
Wood shared district 3 commissioner Scott Hefner’s concerns that these schools are not adequately prepared to add more students coming from future house projects like the Saundersville Road subdivision. Hefner explicitly stated those concerns during the last commission meeting.
Wood also brought up the flooding issues surrounding Saundersville Road.
“Every single time it rains, we have to guess if someone is coming on the other side,” said Wood.
He said that Saundersville Road residents do not have the infrastructure for this subdivision.
“I personally talked to most of the people in our community, and they do not want this development,” said Wood.
Larry Reese, the CEO and president of Reese Group Inc. (an independent food brokerage company), also spoke out against the subdivision due to concerns over blasting. Reese, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, said that it is going to take an unbelievable demolition to clear this development.
“If you really don’t know what C-4 and dynamite and everything will do, I do,” Reese said. “I’m telling you that if the developers have to blow these big rocks up near the property, we are going to be inundated with rock.”
