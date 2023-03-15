MT. JULIET COMMISSION PHOTO

Larry Reese, the CEO and president of Reese Group Inc. (an independent food brokerage company), spoke out against a proposed subdivision during Monday evening’s Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners meeting due to concerns over blasting.

 Miguel Detillier/For the Democrat

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners rejected a 45-home subdivision that would be located on Saundersville Road during Monday evening’s meeting.

The commission failed to make a motion on the subdivision’s preliminary master development plan.

