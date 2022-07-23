The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission rejected the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary’s future property during Thursday evening’s meeting.
The commission made a negative recommendation on Old Friends’ new administrative offices on Nonaville Road.
The planning commission previously deferred twice on the ordinance.
Old Friends’ new offices would have been rezoned into an office/professional service district (OPS).
City officials felt that the non-profit’s new administrative buildings would not go over well in a residential area like Nonaville Road.
Old Friends’ new property is located in a log house on this street, further north from Pawvillions, which is Old Friends’ 18,700 square-foot facility.
The nonprofit intended on moving its marketing and fundraising staff to Old Friends’ log house.
Commission members were concerned that the rezoning would affect the stormwater near the log house.
Planning director Luke Winchester said that if Nonaville Road gets realigned for Old Friends’ future property, it will have a consumer amount of runoff from the stormwater.
“It is not prudent for us to take the stormwater off of the log house’s parking lot,” said Winchester.
Jessica Gore, the principal of Para Design LLC (a local engineering group and developer for Old Friends’ new administrative buildings), assured the commission that they will follow the city’s stormwater guidelines.
Gore said that they were only modifying the log house for Old Friends’ marketing and fundraising staff. She also said that they were not hoping to move the house’s existing driveway and just leave as it was.
However, Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said that the driveway needed to be realigned so that it could match Mt. Juliet’s standards for a commercial property.
Resident Julie Hambrick said that she did not like the commission’s negative recommendation, because having the Old Friends’ new offices near her property on Nonaville Road is something that she and her husband, Brad, prefer to see in their community.
Gore said that the developers will still give out a public notice on the development to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners in less than a month.
The planning commission also approved an update to Mt. Juliet’s short-term rental policies.
The city’s new short-term rental policies require applicants to apply for a short-term rental permit before opening a short-term rental unit while following Mt. Juliet’s RM-16 zoning regulations.
Commission member Darin Cunningham said that short-term rentals are everywhere, all throughout Mt. Juliet, especially those that are illegally operated there.
“I would challenge anybody on their phones to go to Airbnb and type in Mt. Juliet for next weekend,” said Cunningham. “It is mind-blowing how many homes are being rented through Airbnb.”
City attorney Gino Marchetti said that the city had an incident involving a particular Airbnb rental home in which it forced Airbnb to pay a $500 fine for not following Mt. Juliet’s short-term rental guidelines.
Marchetti said that Airbnb shut down that house after it was rented over the weekend.
Cunningham said that if any Mt. Juliet resident is aware of a short-term rental property operated illegally, they can let the city know and show the city where that property is located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.