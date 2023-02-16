The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously rejected Ordinance 4996, a recreational district bill, on second reading during Monday’s meeting.
Developers will not be allowed to build recreational seasonal rental units on commercial retail center (CRC) zoning.
During its previous meeting, the city commission approved the ordinance on first reading.
District 1 commissioner Ray Justice approached city staff with interest in building a recreational district near Old Hickory Lake. Justice, whose district is near Old Hickory Lake, wanted to increase tourism in that area of Mt. Juliet. The proposed recreational district would be built on Nonaville Road.
However, Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness expressed skepticism toward the ordinance for economic reasons.
Horseshoe Cove Homeowners Association opposed the bill because that group thought that it would damage property values and the quality of life to many residents living near Old Hickory Lake.
Last week, the organization wrote a letter to the city commission stating that commercial short-term rentals and commercial-entertainment event facilities are not compatible with residential land use near Old Hickory Lake.
During Monday’s meeting, resident Joe Wheeler spoke out in opposition to the ordinance. Wheeler also talked about being the first person to own a house on the right of Horseshoe Cove.
“The woods were to one side of my house, and the woods were to the other, and all the way around,” said Wheeler.
Wheeler and 16 other residents voiced opposition to Ordinance 4996 to the city commission. They also demanded that all city commissioners to live up to their ethics and values by opposing the bill.
Resident Bill Green said that the city commission is being immoral and unethical with the way they are going over Ordinance 4996. Those residents even raised their hands in approval to every comment that the 16 residents made against this bill.
Resident Louis Martinez said that a new recreational district may provide economic benefits for a few, but he believes that it would also cause a negative effect to hundreds of neighbors living near the district.
Justice wanted the ordinance to be deferred for two weeks so that they could get more clarification on the bill, but Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor Bill Trivett wanted the city commission to vote on the bill so that they could get this ordinance out of the way.
Justice said that a future recreational district has still not been fully proposed or even submitted to Mt. Juliet.
“Without the clarifications needed for this ordinance, I simply can’t vote on it,” said Justice.
Maness said that building recreational seasonal rental units on CRC zoning could impact numerous parcels and cause several issues to the city. He added that city governments traditionally have a lot of issues in spotting unforeseen consequences of their own actions.
“I don’t support this bill, not in the sense that it can be fixed, but more in the sense that we need to start the process on what needs to be fixed so that many residents can get the opportunity to share their concerns over the bill on two readings,” said Maness.
