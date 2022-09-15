The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously rejected annexation of Tate Lane during its Monday meeting.
The ordinance would have annexed this street from West Division Street to the 90-degree bend at more than five acres.
Last month, the planning commission forwarded a positive recommendation on the annexation to the board of commissioners by a vote of 6-2.
Wilson County, which currently owns Tate Lane, wanted local developers to install a left turn lane for Lynwood, a subdivision located off of Tate Lane, because the county thought that street was lacking a left turn lane.
Mt. Juliet officials said that Lynnwood’s third phase, alongside construction of Hamilton-Denson Park, and the possibility of Victory Baptist Church connecting to the city’s sewers, prompted officials to consider annexing Tate Lane.
However, resident Sharon Nowlin said that the potential annexation would worsen the street’s traffic.
“For the past eight years, there has been little to no coordination between Mt. Juliet and Wilson County on addressing Tate Lane’s traffic issues,” said Nowlin.
Nowlin also said that annexing Tate Lane would cause further confusion for emergency services, because half of the services would still come from Wilson County, with the other half of the services coming from Mt. Juliet.
Nowlin and four other residents voiced their disapproval of the annexation during Monday’s meeting.
Old Hickory resident Bill Ligon said that there is no need to annex Tate Lane.
Ligon, who owns a farm on the north end of Tate Lane, said that the street was cut by the four landowners on Tate Lane’s east side a century ago.
“Prior to this lane being cut, people had to ride across each other’s farm to get to where they wanted to go,” said Ligon.
Ligon said that the annexation would hurt his farm.
He also used Tennessee’s reversal of annexing new territories in 2015 as an example on how consequential the annexation would be for Tate Lane and Ligon’s farm.
“You cannot annex my farm, and I don’t think Miss Tate will give you permission to annex hers,” said Ligon.
Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor Ray Justice said that it is not necessary for the city commission to annex any part of Tate Lane.
Justice added that it would only be beneficial for developments.
He said that Mt. Juliet’s job is to make sure their residents are taken care of, not to find developers for convenience.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele feels that the timing of annexing Tate Late is wrong and that the annexation would be better if Victory Baptist Church agreed to connect to the city’s sewers.
However, Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said that the church only wants to connect to the sewers in Hamilton-Denson Park. Barlow added that Victory Baptist Church would pay for the sewer extension to the park.
Milele said that she would support annexing Tate Lane only if it extends to the north of Hamilton-Denson Park.
“If we annex Tate Road that way, it could help us control the traffic there,” said Milele.
Milele said that the city could add additional curbs and signage to the annexation.
