The tornado that ripped through Mt. Juliet in 2020 left scars across the city, both physical and internal.
On the two-year anniversary, the city’s mayor said that some of those scars are still healing.
In acknowledgement of the anniversary, members of the public-safety departments in Mt. Juliet looked on while city officials affixed a memorial wreath to a site located near West Wilson Middle School.
The school itself is a daily reminder of the physical damage wrought on the city.
“We have come a long way,” Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said. “If you look around, you can see the vegetation that was impacted is starting to recover, the houses being rebuilt, and the businesses. At the same time, you can still see the scars like (West Wilson Middle School) behind us.”
Seeing the repair process at the school gives Maness cause for optimism, but he insists that the less-than-visible damage remains at the forefront of the city’s minds.
“We need to remember that night for one because of the impact it has had on the people,” Maness said. “Sometimes, it’s easy to look over the way adults may have handled it, but a lot of children were impacted too. There are still a lot of people that any discussion about bad weather continues to impact them.”
It doesn’t take much to bring Maness’ recollections back to that night.
“Two years ago, standing out at the corner of Clearview (Drive) and Fairview (Drive), it felt like the darkest night I had ever seen in my life,” Maness said. “On one hand, the power was out. It was dark, but it also felt like hope had been sucked away with some of this too.”
As bad as it may have been, Maness indicated that he derives solace from the outpouring of support that came in the storm’s aftermath.
“I prefer, sometimes, to think about the way that the community responded,” he said. “It’s important to never forget that night but even more important to celebrate the response from the community.”
Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin was celebrating his birthday on March 3, 2020. He said that nowadays, March 3 doesn’t register as his birthday so much, but rather as the day of the tornado.
Like the mayor, what Martin remembers most about the tornado was not the storm itself but the days afterward.
“I’m sure every community probably feels that it would turn out when a tragedy hits,” Martin said. “Until a community has experienced it, it’s hard to know how it will get through. We’ve had tragedy, but we have never had a natural disaster. You see it on TV or in other states, and you think, ‘Well, how did they get through that?’ Well, I know how we got through. We are a state of volunteers. We had people come from all over the state to help embrace and love the citizens we have here and to help us rebuild.”
