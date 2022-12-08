DENVER, Colorado — Eating Recovery Center and Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center (ERC Pathlight) — a mental health care system dedicated to the treatment of eating disorders and primary mood, anxiety, and trauma-related disorders — recently announced an investment in teammate engagement as part of its ongoing commitment to being an employer of choice in the behavioral health field.

New leaders on the people team include: Dorie Ramey, chief people officer; Michael Marotta, vice president of teammate experience; Selina Griswold, director of diversity, inclusion, and belonging; and Sara Sinclair, senior manager of teammate communication and engagement and a Mt. Juliet resident. Those individuals will focus on programs and initiatives that make ERC Pathlight an employer of choice.

