The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners revised its liquor-store laws at their meeting on Monday night.
The board voted unanimously to abolish bi-annual renewals for liquor stores and to require each liquor-store owner to have one retail liquor license for each 8,000 retailers.
The city commission approved these revisions at its previous meeting on Dec. 13.
The city previously required liquor-store owners seek a new certificate of compliance every two months from the day a certificate is issued and have them provide no more than three retail liquor licenses.
The city commission also eliminated residency requirements for liquor stores.
Mt. Juliet formerly required liquor-store owners to either be Mt. Juliet residents over the past two years or be citizens of Wilson County over the last five years.
The city’s residency requirements also formerly applied to corporate-owned and partnership-owned liquor stores in which each of the stockholders or partners were obligated to meet those requirements.
Last December, Mt. Juliet City Attorney Gino Marchetti said that residency requirements and bi-annual renewals for liquor stores do not apply to state law.
In other business, the city commission also approved a rezoning of the dog cottages at Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary.
Old Friends’ 10 perpetual dog care cottages will be rezoned to a commercial retail center.
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission forwarded a positive recommendation on the rezoning to the city commission last November.
The cottages will be built west of its new facility on Nonaville Road at 3.8 acres.
The dog care cottages’ design features facades consisting of fiber cement siding and brick.
Old Friends will apply to the city’s commercial design standards and animal-care requirements for the cottages.
The non-profit will restrict the use of exercise yards from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and have the design of animal-care facilities provide for the off-street pickup and drop-off of dogs.
Zina Goodwin, co-founder of Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, commented that they are providing a home-like environment for their dogs with the new cottages, at last November’s Planning Commission meeting.
“We will try to put the dogs with the other dogs that came either from the same home or have similar dispositions so they could all enjoy living in a cozy environment together,” said Goodwin.
The city commission also awarded codes enforcement official Marty Potts as the top employee of 2021.
Potts has worked for the city of Mt. Juliet for more than 17 years.
Mt. Juliet City Director Kenny Martin said that while Potts’ wife Tonya was ill with COVID-19 last October, he would visit her every day at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville and would still maintain his working duties for Mt. Juliet.
“We’ve been trying to tell him, ‘You go take care of her … don’t worry about this place,’ but he has not missed a beat when it comes to work as well,” said Martin.
Potts added, “The last three months have been tough but being able to come to work and go out there is a real blessing.”
