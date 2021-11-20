The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission recommended a rezoning of the dog cottages at Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary on Thursday.
The commission forwarded a recommendation on rezoning the cottages to RS-40 to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary plans to have its 10 perpetual dog-care cottages built west of its new facility on Nonaville Road. The cottages — contained within private fencing — will be constructed on the two rezoned parcels at 3.8 acres and are measured at 11,953 square feet.
The dog-care cottages’ design includes facades that consists of fiber cement siding and brick.
Para Design LLC, a local civil engineer group and the developer for Old Friends’ dog-care cottages, requested to prohibit animal care and veterinary office and services on any lot adjacent to any residentially-zoned property and to apply the city’s commercial design standards to the cottages for that rezoning.
Zina Goodwin, co-founder of Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, said that they are providing a home-like environment for their dogs with the new cottages. She added the cottages would allow people to provide for their dogs either by request or donations.
“Each cottage will have four or five dogs in it,” said Goodwin. “Each individual unit will have its own yard and even access to our larger yard.”
She also said that caretakers will come to each cottage, as well as volunteers to spend time with the dogs there.
“We will try to put the dogs with the other dogs that came either from the same home or have similar dispositions, so they could all enjoy living in a cozy atmosphere together,” said Goodwin.
Goodwin also envisioned Old Friends as a shopping community.
She said that they could set up their business like an antique mall by having people rent separate spaces and put a shopping area there.
Old Friends will follow Mt. Juliet’s supplemental requirements for animal care into the development. Those requirements include restricting the use of exercise yards from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and having the design of animal-care facilities provide for the off-street pickup and drop-off of animals.
Goodwin provided assurance that they will keep their cottages as clean as their existing facility and try to be good neighbors to everybody.
Planning commission member Scott Hefner praised Old Friends’ new dog-care cottages.
“The cottages are so unique (that) they would be a welcome addition to our community,” said Hefner.
In other business, the planning commission made a negative recommendation to rezone Providence Commons Townhomes, a multi-family development, located on South Mt. Juliet Road.
The measure would have rezoned Providence Commons to an RM-16 planned-unit development.
There were 108 townhomes that were planned to be built on seven acres at a density of 15.7 units per acre for the project. Amenities would have included a pavilion, a playground, a dog park and an open play area.
City officials, including District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele, opposed Providence Commons Townhomes for its number of townhomes being too high to match its density.
