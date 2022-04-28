The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) on three transportation projects during the commission’s Monday evening meeting.
The city commission voted unanimously on an agreement with TDOT to install a 10-foot, multi-use trail along West Division Street from South Greenhill Boulevard to Mt. Juliet Elementary School, install fiber optic communication lines along Mt. Juliet Road, and widen Golden Bear Gateway from the Cedar Creek Bridge to the intersection of Palermo Drive and Curd Road.
Last January, they passed three transportation grants to be amended into their 2021-2022 budget. Those grants appropriated the funds for Mt. Juliet’s upgrades and improvements on Mt. Juliet Road, Town Center Trail, and its traffic signals.
The city received more than $4.5 million in grant awards from TDOT to work on those upgrades and improvements.
The Town Center Trail improvements and Mt. Juliet’s traffic signal improvements and upgrades were also funded under TDOT’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ).
All of the pre-construction and construction funds for Town Center Trail’s third phase are paid 80% with federal funds and 20% with city funds, whereas all pre-construction and construction funds for Mt. Juliet Road’s traffic-signal improvements will be paid 100% with federal funds.
All pre-construction activities for the widening of Golden Bear Gateway will be funded locally from Mt. Juliet’s general fund. Mt. Juliet’s contract with TDOT will allow the city to apply for grant funds for the construction phase in the future.
The city of Mt. Juliet is currently performing utility coordination while working on a right-of-way acquisition for Town Center Trail.
Construction for the greenway trail costs more than $1.6 million.
The cost of updating traffic signals along Mt. Juliet Road from Mt. Juliet City Hall to Lebanon Road is more than $2.6 million.
Mt. Juliet is currently developing right-of-way plans and utility coordination for the widening of Golden Bear Gateway.
Construction for that widening costs more than $14.1 million.
In other business, the city commission approved an agreement with Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation to relocate utilities for their South Greenhill roundabout development.
Mt. Juliet plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of South Greenhill Road and Willoughby Station Boulevard, along with multimodal connections from Willoughby Station and Mt. Vernon Estates to Town Center Trail. Costs for the project are more than $56 million.
The city commission also approved on a memorandum of understanding with the Regional Transportation Authority for maintenance of the Mt. Juliet Star Station. The agreement has the city of Mt. Juliet providing routine site maintaining, including landscape, grass cutting, and trash pick-up and removal. It also has the city providing security during morning and afternoon commute hours and special events if necessary.
The Mt. Juliet Star Station will be monitored several times throughout the day, with periodic patrols to protect against property damages occurring to vehicles or station property.
Use of the station for special events will be in accordance with Regional Transit Authority policy and procedures.
