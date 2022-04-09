A Mt. Juliet Middle School social studies teacher got an unexpected surprise during a pep rally on Thursday morning as it was revealed that the purpose of the event was actually to recognize him with a Milken Educator Award.
Tyler Hallstedt joined fellow teachers and hundreds of students in the stands of the gymnasium at Green Hill High School for an event on literacy. Unbeknown to Hallstedt, the entire event was actually in his honor.
It is the first time a teacher from Wilson County has received the recognition. There are more than 2,800 former recipients.
The foundation actively seeks out possible candidates for the award through a confidential selection process. There are no nominees.
“We find you. You don’t find us,” is a catchphrase for the foundation.
Hallstedt was caught completely off guard when Dr. Jane Foley of the Milken Family Foundation revealed the real reason for the event.
According to the social studies teacher, the monetary attachment to the award helped offset the unwanted spotlight.
“(It’s) a little bit of a shock,” Hallstedt said. “Plus, it’s a little bit of dread about having to be in the spotlight, which is not usually my place. However, it feels good to be recognized, and $25,000 doesn’t hurt either.”
Recognized for his immersive curriculum, Hallstedt indicated that he tries to have his students learn through hands-on course material as much as possible.
“We do a lot of simulations,” Hallstedt said. “We simulated the law-making process. We make students senators and congressmen, and we go through how a county makes its laws. We build colonies. We travel the Oregon Trail. History for many students can be rote and dull. I don’t have a simulation for everything, but whenever possible, we try to put students into that decision-making role to simulate it and bring it to life.”
Teaching several blocks of students is not without its challenges, as Hallstedt put it.
“One hundred and twenty students is a lot to manage,” Hallstedt said. “You need to learn a lot about every single one. You need to know their strengths and their weaknesses. You need to know the specific accommodations that they need, what motivates them, and what is going to turn them off, so you can avoid that.”
The recognition and the prize money may have come as a shock, but Hallstedt insists that there was another benefit that he could not overlook.
“Being cheered on by my students feels really good,” Hallstedt said. “There are a lot of difficult parts to being a teacher. It’s not always fair. We have a tough road to climb, but excellent students who are passionate about what they do and are excited to be in school (make it worthwhile.)”
His teaching methods have left their mark on several students over the years. Wilson County Commissioner Lauren Breeze mentioned that her son, Declan, has been particularly impacted by Hallstedt’s class.
“Declan had Mr. Hallstedt for eighth-grade history,” Breeze said. “He is a junior this year. I think that Mr. Hallstedt sparked his interest in history. He loved that class. Mr. Hallstedt was his favorite teacher all through middle school.”
Eighth-grader Griffin Wiseman is currently in Hallstedt’s class and shared a view insights about his teacher.
“Mr. Hallstedt helps everybody,” Wiseman said. “His lessons engage everyone into learning. It’s fun.”
Wiseman remarked that Hallstedt can use humor to get a point across.
“He puts teacher memes in his slideshows,” Wiseman said. “It makes everybody giggle and helps us stay concentrated.”
The $25,000 award does not come with any stipulations. Hallstedt is free to spend the money however he wishes. According to a release from the Milken Family Foundation, former recipients have spent the money on everything from dream field trips, continuing education and even adopting children.
For Hallstedt, the first bill is a no-brainer.
“I’m going to take my teaching team out and buy them all steaks,” Hallstedt said.
