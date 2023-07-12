The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved a six-month trial period for food trucks in industrial and residential districts on the second reading during Monday evening’s commission meeting.
It was a 3-2 vote on the regulations for food trucks, canteen trucks, and ice cream trucks.
Recently, the city commission passed on this ordinance with over seven amendments.
The regulations include limiting the number of permits to mobile food vendors to more than 12 neighborhood community events.
During Monday’s meeting, Meg Warren and five other Mt. Juliet residents expressed their support for food trucks to the city commission.
Warren, who has an 18-month-old daughter named Emma, said that having food trucks will give residents who have small kids the opportunity to get out and socialize with their neighbors.
“I think having food trucks in Mt. Juliet will eventually motivate one to put up a brick-and-mortar restaurant,” said Warren.
The city commission went over seven additional amendments into the ordinance.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness decided to have the sunset clause moved to Aug. 15, 2023, and to have it last for the food truck regulations until Feb. 15, 2024. The commission voted unanimously to make that change on the sunset clause.
District 3 commissioner Scott Hefner suggested that the city commission to have Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms required for food trucks during events that last longer than four hours. Hefner said that the amendment would apply to food trucks that are operating in non-homeowners-association residential areas and even HOA residential areas that do not have facilities.
Maness said that the requirement closely parallels Gallatin’s requirement to have restrooms required for food trucks during events that last for four hours or more.
The council voted unanimously to amend this requirement into Mt. Juliet’s food truck regulations.
The city commission also agreed to not allow food trucks to be parked overnight in places where they operate their business. Maness said that the rule applies to food trucks operating in multi-day events.
District 4 commissioner Jennifer Milele said that while she supports food trucks, she thought having food trucks in non-HOA areas create a lot of problems for Mt. Juliet.
Milele, who voted against the food truck regulations, thought they were a complete overkill, because the city does not get any sales tax revenue from food trucks that come from Nashville and other cities.
She also finds it unfair for food trucks to not operate in collector streets like Belinda Parkway.
“Just because of where they live, it doesn’t seem fair to me that I can have a food truck on a side street, but they can’t on a collector street,” said Milele.
She also thought Mt. Juliet should have a tier system for food trucks so they could look at Mt. Juliet-based food trucks as their first priority, followed by Wilson County-based food trucks and food trucks based outside of Mt. Juliet and Wilson County.
“I think a tier system would work better to our Mt. Juliet businesses and our county’s businesses,” said Milele.
