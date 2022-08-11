The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners made the decision to require all land-use amendments (LUA) to go before the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission during Monday evening’s meeting.
They voted unanimously to have all LUAs go to the planning commission for a positive vote before being presented to the city commission.
Last March, the state of Tennessee passed House Bill 2503, which changes the amendment process in requesting a land-use amendment.
The bill also removed exceptions to the process for adopting and making amendments to regional and municipal plans for Wilson, Bledsoe, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith and Trousdale counties.
However, the legislation does not apply to a county with a population of more than 14,600.
Mt. Juliet’s new land-use amendment policies allow any current LUA submitted prior to Aug. 8 to first be considered by the city commission prior to being examined by the planning commission.
Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor Ray Justice said that he was confused over why the city commission would turn around and give the planning commission authority to go over land-use amendments that already have a positive vote. Justice feels that an elected body, like the city commission, should vote first on LUAs, not an appointed body like the planning commission.
“Why are we sending it to them to vote yes or no, and potentially put a blight on a good project, when that should be our determination as the elected body,” said Justice.
Justice also suggested that the commission change the language of the ordinance by having all land-use amendments go to the planning commission for a positive recommendation. They voted 3-2 to amend this change into the ordinance.
However, Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness feels that having a positive vote on LUAs brings more authenticity for certain developments, rather than a positive recommendation.
“There’s a lot of people that present projects to me, and I tell them before they go spend a lot of money on engineering them, ‘In my opinion, you’re not going anywhere with this project,’ yet they choose to work on them anyway,” Maness said.
Justice disagreed with Maness, because he feels that having developers work on certain projects, even if they failed to have a land-use amendment approved by the city commission, does not absolve the commission from the responsibilities of making decisions for all LUAs.
Justice added that developers deserve their time to have their projects be ultimately considered by the city commission.
“I look at it as the judge would in a court of law,” Justice said. “Everybody has an opportunity, and I think we should give developers that opportunity in a constitutional setting and allow them to come and set their piece.”
Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen said that having all land-use amendments come to the planning commission first is a lot better for streamlining the process of those developments in a constitutional environment.
“Seeing all LUAs go to the board of commissioners first just really messes up and convolutes the process,” Hamblen said. “As long as it goes to planning commission first, we’re good.”
