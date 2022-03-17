The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners decided to support the Wilson County Emergency Agency with ambulance services at its meeting on Monday evening.
The commission unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with WEMA and Wilson County to improve the city’s emergency services.
According to the agreement, WEMA will provide a minimum of one ambulance for all of Mt. Juliet’s fire stations while the Mt. Juliet Fire Department will have its personnel operate those ambulances.
WEMA will also handle the medical billing while Wilson County collects the revenue and split it with Mt. Juliet on a 50-50 basis.
WEMA will also provide Mt. Juliet’s fire personnel with emergency medical training under its training program.
The fire department’s involvement allows the WEMA staff to be placed in areas that are or have been closed due to lack of staffing.
WEMA has had more than 27 job vacancies out of its 102 paramedic and emergency medical technician positions, with 35 members seeking employment elsewhere.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said that the number of WEMA employees leaving their jobs is equivalent to the size of its fire department.
Those vacancies have led to longer response times, particularly on the eastern end of Wilson County. According to information provided at Monday’s meeting, ambulances from WEMA stations in Lakeview, Laguardo and Gladeville enter Mt. Juliet an average of 3-5 times daily.
WEMA’s personnel vacancies also resulted to a lack of daily operations for its fire stations and its ambulance services.
Mt. Juliet city officials fear that those vacancies put not only all visitors and residents of Mt. Juliet at risk but also all visitors and residents of Wilson County.
“This is a long-term problem,” said Maness.
City officials believe that they have the personnel and the ability to provide additional personnel to maintain adequate staffing for their fire stations, their fire engines, and Wilson County’s ambulances.
The interlocal agreement will be active for 45 days, unless it is acted upon by Wilson County or renewed by a city ordinance.
Mt. Juliet District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele said that she remains hopeful in regard to cooperating with Wilson County to provide better emergency services for Mt. Juliet.
She also said that she talked about the agreement with Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and the Wilson County Commission and that they are in support of this agreement.
“To me, it’s a great offer,” said Milele.
- In other business, the city commission approved on a commercial purchase and sales agreement for 1.6 acres of land on Charlie Daniels Parkway owned by Gary Merritt. The commission voted to purchase the property for $1.1 million.
The city commission is planning to build a new police station on the property.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department’s new building would be more than two stories at 32,000 square feet and would include several upgrades, such as a city emergency coordinating center, an administrative office, and an entire building generator.
It would also include a public storm shelter, a 911 and emergency operations center, an evidence storage area and lab, a K-9 area, and interview rooms.
Costs for the new police station are expected to approach $16 million.
