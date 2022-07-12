In the big scheme of things, 50 years probably doesn’t sound like that much time, but in the last 50 years, Mt. Juliet has transformed into a bustling place to live, an afterthought for the farming community that once worked the land.
Mt. Juliet will celebrate its 50th birthday this Saturday at Charlie Daniels Park from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
The event features live music, kid-friendly activities and a hot-air balloon ride. The aerial view will give guests who have lived through the changes a clear vision of how much the city has grown.
It wasn’t that long ago Mt. Juliet primarily existed north of Interstate 40. The Providence area and Paddocks Place were littered with cattle.
Wilson County Commissioner Diane Weathers lives on a double-century farm, which is in her family’s possession for more than 200 years. The city’s southern expansion has cut up and carved out the tract.
What remains of Weathers’ family farm sits southwest of the I-40 and South Mt. Juliet Road interchange. The county commissioner mourns the city’s encroachment on to the land that her family worked for many years but resigns herself to the facts of life.
“If I could cut the farm into pieces, roll it and move it to the east side of the county, I would,” Weathers said.
Farming in Mt. Juliet doesn’t work like it used to. There are too many vehicles on the road and too many nearby residents to safely run cattle or even drive a tractor down the street without backing up a massive line of motorists.
“There used to be hundreds of heads of cattle around me,” Weathers said. “I bet there aren’t even a hundred anymore. It’s all rooftops.”
When the interstate came through, it carved up a long-standing farm.
“I-40 split the Adams Farm,” Weathers said. “Daddy bought 40 acres of the Adams farm, and Mr. Bill Turner bought the other 40. They agreed to open it up and make a county road of it.”
Nowadays, Central Pike is a major thoroughfare.
“Back in the ‘70s, Central Pike was just a little old road, and now they use it like people use Highway 70,” Weathers said.
When the city began annexing land to the south, it started swallowing up hay fields, and then they started annexing land on both sides of the road for what would later become Providence.
Wilson County commissioner Bobby Franklin served as the Mt. Juliet city planner from 2000-2007. His tenure saw the expansion of Providence and Paddocks Place.
“Many people forget that Providence had been zoned for a shopping center in the ‘60s,” Franklin said. “Over the years, many deals fell through.”
In the ‘90s, Nashville Mayor Phil Bredesen made a big push to locate large box stores on the county line to retain sales tax revenues. Mt. Juliet’s Providence shopping center helped reduce the impact of those policies and keep sales tax dollars in Wilson County.
“When we nabbed Providence, it changed things,” Franklin said. “We relocated all those tax revenues. Providence has put tens of millions of dollars into Wilson County Schools. When I started in 2000, the entire annual budget of Mt. Juliet was about $2 million. Now, it’s about what they are getting per month out of the retail.”
Franklin pointed out a critical element that has facilitated the city’s growth through a processing partnership with Nashville that prevents capacities from inhibiting new development.
“Those decisions led to the ability for Mt. Juliet to grow over the years,” Franklin said.
Former Mt. Juliet Mayor Kevin Mack indicated that a significant transformative period in Mt. Juliet’s history came during the early 2000s.
“If there is one thing we accomplished, it was that edge city transition from a bedroom community to an edge city,” Mack said. “The goal was a place you could live without going into Nashville.”
A large part of that was the emergence of Providence. Mack indicated that before the development, everything south of the interstate was a Waffle House, a Cracker Barrel and a Mapco gas station, a far cry from the significant growth there now.
War games
Wilson County is home to veterans from every military branch who have served in every major American conflict since the state of Tennessee’s conception. Still, it remains mainly unknown that the United States conducted a series of war games during World War II, with Mt. Juliet serving as a primary battlefield.
According to an insert in the Tennessee Encyclopedia by Frank Burns, Mt. Juliet was one of many impromptu battlefields for a series of World War II battle maneuvers conducted by military personnel.
In the autumn of 1942, the U.S. War Department decided to conduct field maneuvers in Middle Tennessee.
Over the hills and valleys of 21 counties, “blue” and “red” armies engaged in weekly strategic scenarios, with troops moving in and out according to a calendar of phases that lasted about four weeks.
Lebanon served as headquarters and Nashville as the principal railhead.
The first and second problems usually took place east of Davidson County, but the third in each phase would poise attacking blue troops against red troops in defense around Donelson in Davidson County and Couchville in Wilson County.
Between September of 1942 and March of 1944, nearly one million soldiers passed through the Tennessee maneuvers area.
They aren’t soldiers anymore, and sport-utility vehicles have replaced all the tanks. However, the changing landscape in Mt. Juliet remains in full swing.
What will it look like in another 50 years?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.