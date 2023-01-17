Mt. Juliet unveiled its urban growth boundary plan to more than 120 residents at the Charlie Daniels Community Center on Wednesday.
Mt. Juliet plans on expanding its urban growth boundary from 55.3 square miles to 90.06 square miles, with the additions coming north and south of the city’s current boundaries.
The southern expansion will make up most of the addition and include land west of Interstate 840 and south of Interstate 40, including portions of Central Pike, Stewarts Ferry Pike, Couchville Pike, Posey Hill Road, Fellowship Road and Corinth Road. The northern expansion will include land west of Highway 109, including Burton Road, Cooks Road, Davis Corner Road and Benders Ferry Road.
Many residents, including Mary Jo Shockley, got to exchange their concerns over expanding Mt. Juliet’s urban growth boundary with various city officials and to also provide public input for this plan.
Shockley, who lives in the Brookstone subdivision, was relieved that this expansion will not affect her neighborhood.
However, Shockley said that she has neighbors and friends who might be annexing their properties that could be affected by the city’s new urban growth boundary.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said that the urban growth boundary plan is a process that the city goes through every 10 years.
Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen said that many residents were concerned about facing annexation with the new plan. She assured residents that Mt. Juliet’s urban growth boundary will not annex any of their residences.
Hamblen also said that it gives residents who own their properties in the affected areas an option to annex those properties.
“This plan has nothing to do with annexation or taking people’s horses or any of the other stories I have read about it,” said Maness.
Maness also insisted that unless any resident decides to subdivide five or six acres of land, the urban growth boundary does not impact most residents at all.
City officials said that residents who live in the Mt. Juliet’s urban growth boundary will only pay property taxes to Wilson County.
They also said that these residents do not have to pull their building permits in Mt. Juliet if they want to build properties around the urban growth boundary.
Maness said that the urban growth boundary plan will not affect the Ligon family farm on Tate Lane.
The Ligons, who have owned their farm for seven generations, are still hoping the city of Mt. Juliet would opt for an area outside of their farm for the Western Connector project. Mt. Juliet has not finalized on any details for the Western Connector project.
City officials also indicated that they are still in the early stages of the project and that it could take years to plan out and complete it.
Maness pointed out that Mt. Juliet’s new urban growth boundary could improve the flow of the city’s sewer.
“It could help the drainage flow back to Percy Priest Lake from the city’s southern end and could also help our sewage system flow westward toward Nashville,” said Maness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.