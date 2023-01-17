MT. JULIET URBAN GROWTH BOUNDARY PHOTO

Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness discussed the urban growth boundary plan with area resident Mary Jo Shockley last Wednesday.

 Miguel Detiller/For the Democrat

Mt. Juliet unveiled its urban growth boundary plan to more than 120 residents at the Charlie Daniels Community Center on Wednesday.

Mt. Juliet plans on expanding its urban growth boundary from 55.3 square miles to 90.06 square miles, with the additions coming north and south of the city’s current boundaries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.