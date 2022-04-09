The second fatal wreck in Lebanon in less than two weeks claimed the life of a Mt. Juliet woman on Thursday morning.
Bonnie Durham, 69, was killed as a result of the wreck that happened at approximately 10 a.m. on Highway 109. The accident took place on the stretch of roadway between the Northern Road intersection and the Double Log Cabin Road intersection.
According to a preliminary report received from Sgt. John Grinder of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Reed Durham, 71, of Mt. Juliet, was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion in the northbound lane of Highway 109. (Bonnie) Durham was in the passenger seat.
The narrative relayed in the report indicated that the accident only involved the vehicle that the Durhams were in.
The report states that they were traveling north, “(the vehicle) veered off the roadway on the right side.”
The vehicle began to “yaw,” which is a twisting motion, before making “contact with a standing tree,” it states.
The vehicle came to final rest facing northwest off the right side of the roadway.
Both individuals in the vehicle were reportedly wearing their seatbelt. Mr. Durham did sustain injuries, but the extent to which he was injured was not specified in the report.
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency personnel also responded to the scene, which was approximately a quarter-mile north of the department’s Station 6.
Due to the vehicle exiting the roadway, northbound traffic on 109 was not significantly impacted.
