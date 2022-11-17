MT. JULIET COMMISSION MEETING PHOTO

Para Design, a local engineering group, plans to build a Circle K convenience store and a liquor store as part of Project Jolene, which will be located on Golden Bear Gateway in Mt. Juliet.

 Craig Harris/Lebanon Democrat

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners amended Project Jolene, an industrial-restrictive planned-unit development (IR-PUD) during Monday evening’s meeting.

The board voted unanimously to rezone more than six acres of property on the south side of Golden Bear Gateway to a commercial-retail center planned-unit development (CRC-PUD).

