The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners amended Project Jolene, an industrial-restrictive planned-unit development (IR-PUD) during Monday evening’s meeting.
The board voted unanimously to rezone more than six acres of property on the south side of Golden Bear Gateway to a commercial-retail center planned-unit development (CRC-PUD).
Para Design, a local engineering group, plans to build a Circle K convenience store and a liquor store, for the project.
They also requested to include renderings of Circle K and changes to the road and parcel layout into the preliminary master development plan.
Circle K is expected to have more than 15 fuel pumps, which will serve more than 18 vehicles and six semi-trucks at a time.
The development will include a left-turn lane on Athletes Way and a 10-inch, multi-use path along Golden Bear Gateway.
In October of 2021, the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission forwarded a positive recommendation for the rezoning to the board of commissioners. Then, the city commission unanimously approved Project Jolene, which includes two warehouse buildings and seven outparcels bordering along Golden Bear Gateway, Athletes Way and Rutland Drive six months ago.
City officials said that the seven outparcels will be designated for commercial use, including retail outlets and restaurants.
In their previous commission meeting, the city commission voted 4-1 on a land-use map amendment for Project Jolene’s five lots. At that meeting, planners said that their staff supported the request because there is an “imperative” need for a retail outlet, restaurant, and a convenience store along Golden Bear Gateway.
The city commission also voted 4-1 on Monday to reduce the city’s acreage requirements to five acres for mixed-use sites and mixed-use buildings on properties fronting North Mt. Juliet Road within a half of a mile of the intersection of East Division Street/West Division Street and Mt. Juliet Road.
The ordinance will also increase the minimum commercial requirement for commercial mixed-use developments to 25%.
Mt. Juliet created the mixed-use ordinance, specifically for the Meridian at Providence (which is an apartment complex on Providence Trail) in 2017.
Last year, this city amended its zoning code to regulate the size of commercial mixed-use developments (CMU) and commercial town center (CTC) to a minimum of 20 acres in area and to include 10% improved open space for all of those developments.
City officials said that Mt. Juliet has been swamped with attempted large-scale mixed-use developments.
They said that the city of Mt. Juliet wanted to reduce the acreage for the CTC mixed-use PUDs fronting North Mt. Juliet Road so that they can create a more village-type mixed-use development to their town center.
Mt. Juliet currently requires most mixed-use sites or mixed-use buildings in CTC developments to be built on a minimum of 20 acres.
The city commission also approved on ordinance to permit clerks in the Mt. Juliet Police Department to dismiss any parking citation that is not cited within a 12-month period.
City officials said that any citation can be dismissed with no monetary fines or costs if it is determined that the offender does not have previous violations in the 12-month period prior to the date of the offense.
