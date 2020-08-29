MURFREESBORO — Middle Tennessee Christian’s defense pitched a shutout and handed Friendship Christian its first region loss in four years 21-0 Thursday night.
Friendship’s offense was held to 133 total yards. Quarterback Drew Porter left the game early with an injury and lineman Mitchell Bare sat out the game with an ailment.
Meanwhile, MTCS quarterback Aden Hooper hit a couple of long touchdown passes in the first half to stake the Cougars to a 14-0 halftime lead — a 41-yard strike to Hunter Harris in the first quarter and a 40-yarder to Jonathan Burns in the second. The teams had to wait out an hour-long lightning delay about five minutes before halftime.
Running back Drew Lusk’s 2-yard scoring run came just over three minutes into the fourth quarter.
Hooper hit 12 of 23 passes for 138 yards while Lusk ran for 82 yards on 22 rushes as the Cougars climbed to 1-1 in their East Region opener.
The Commanders, also playing their region opener, fell to 1-1. It was their first league loss since a 2016 setback at Donelson Christian.
Ironically, Friendship will try to get well next Friday against DCA when the Wildcats visit Pirtle Field for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
