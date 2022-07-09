Kyle Muhlsteff has resigned after two seasons as the head coach of the Green Hill High School baseball program.
Muhlsteff has served as the program’s only head coach in the two-year history of the school.
“Family is always a big thing with Kyle,” Green Hill Athletic Director E.J. Wood said. “Being a young dad, you want to do both things well (parenting and coaching). He had been working through that since he came (to the school).
“His son is going to have a great backyard baseball coach. I myself am a dad first. That’s one of the reasons why I got out of coaching. I would never want to hold anybody back. I have nothing but good things to say about Kyle. ”
Wood was informed of Muhlsteff’s resignation on Friday.
“We had been talking,” Wood said. “It wasn’t an overnight thing. I thanked him for taking a chance and coming all this way (from California). We use the term building the hill, and he has started that process in more ways than one.”
Muhlsteff played at and was named the head coach of Esperanza (California) High School in 2017, leading the program for three seasons before he was hired as the Hawks’ first head coach.
“You will not find a better quality, character man anywhere,” Wood said. “That is what drives a successful program.
“We won some and lost some. Him being named the (district) coach of the year speaks to his peers recognizing that. We had a fairly big junior class but had been playing with freshmen and sophomores the past two years.”
Green Hill didn’t have any seniors during its inaugural campaign, which ended with a sub-.500 record. However, the Hawks improved to 17-13 this spring and finished third in District 9-AAAA, ending their season with a semifinal loss to Lebanon in a three-game series played in the District 9-AAAA Tournament.
The program loses three seniors — Tate Curtis, Brett Dowling and Jackson Zoccola.
Among some of the top returnees will be senior shortstop Christian Taylor (an Air Force Academy commit), senior catcher Adam Partin, senior first baseman/pitcher Carter Lee, junior left-handed pitcher Corbin Craver and junior left-handed pitcher Micah Summar.
“It’s of the utmost importance,” Wood said of having as smooth of a coaching transition as possible. “Whoever is going to be leading the program has already had tryouts. We might readdress that. We might have another official tryout. Whoever is leading the program is going to have a meeting the first or second week of the school year. (The transition is) of the utmost importance.
“We want to be known for taking care of people. Our clients are our students. We obviously speak and work with their parents. We want to do what’s best for those kids. That’s the mantle that we kind of carry, to ensure that their experience and ability to participate is not ever slowed or halted.”
The Hawks are expected to have non-faculty pitching coach Jerry Bell back, along with fellow assistant coach Cidney Cozart. Gray Richards, who played at Cumberland University and Davidson Academy, is expected to join the staff as an assistant coach, and the program’s head junior-varsity coach, Tyler Warmath, could return as well.
“We have good assistant coaches in place,” Wood said. “They love the game and teach it well.”
Muhlsteff recently relocated to the Smyrna area and has accepted a non-coaching, physical-education position with a school in Rutherford County.
Wood has already received contact from multiple people who are interested in the position.
Teachers return to school during the final week of July, with students reporting back on Aug. 1.
“It would be my goal to have somebody in place by the start of school,” Wood said.
Attempts to reach Muhlsteff were unsuccessful.
