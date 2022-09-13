A 22-year-old Nashville man faces a slew of charges, including attempted assault of a police officer, following a string of Saturday incidents in Mt. Juliet.
According to information released from Mt. Juliet Police Department public information officer Capt. Tyler Chander, Zairious Talley was taken into custody for his involvement in numerous flights from law enforcement.
Talley is charged with two counts of leaving an accident scene, two counts of evading arrest, one count of resisting stop/halt/frisk, one count of reckless endangerment, and one count of reckless driving, in addition to the three counts of attempted assault on the officers.
Chandler indicated that the first incident occurred at 1:15 a.m. when department personnel attempted to stop a Ford Mustang near Adams Lane. The driver fled and, during the ensuing pursuit, allegedly came close to colliding with law-enforcement vehicles on the scene.
Mt. Juliet Police officers pursued the fleeing vehicle for a short period but ultimately called off the chase due to treacherous conditions. When the vehicle was spotted again, the witnessing officer reported it was “driving recklessly” on Athletes Way.
According to Chandler, the officer attempted a stop, but the motorist fled, and the officer did not give chase.
At approximately 3:51 p.m., another officer “reencountered the motorist,” reportedly driving recklessly. On that occasion, the officer did initiate a pursuit, during which time, the driver of the Mustang appeared to attempt to strike “multiple officers in their police vehicles.”
The report indicated that “as the pursuit continued, the (driver) struck a police vehicle and two civilian cars, causing minor damage.”
As the pursuit continued to Interstate-65 North near mile marker 86, the Mustang reportedly collided with another civilian vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a tree line.
A brief foot chase gave way before the driver was taken into custody.
There were no injuries reported throughout the chain of events.
