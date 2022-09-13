MJ ARREST PHOTO

Nashville’s Zairious Talley was taken into custody on Saturday for his alleged role in multiple pursuits that resulted in damage to police and civilian vehicles, as well as Talley’s own Ford Mustang.

 Submitted

A 22-year-old Nashville man faces a slew of charges, including attempted assault of a police officer, following a string of Saturday incidents in Mt. Juliet.

According to information released from Mt. Juliet Police Department public information officer Capt. Tyler Chander, Zairious Talley was taken into custody for his involvement in numerous flights from law enforcement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.