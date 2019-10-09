Murder charge points to fentanyl problem

The recent indictment of a Lebanon man on a murder charge for allegedly providing fentanyl-laced drugs to a user who subsequently died of an overdose points to a growing problem in Wilson County, according to the prosecutor in the case.
"We have seen a spike in the use of fentanyl in Wilson County and across the state," said 15th District Assistant District Attorney Jason Lawson on Friday. "Many drug dealers are finding it's cheaper to mix their drugs with fentanyl."
Lawson said fentanyl is being combined with not only heroin, but meth, cocaine and even Xanax.
"That's why we want to get the message out: Don't put things in your body and trust you know what is," he said. "Many times the dealer doesn't even know what he's selling."
The September grand jury indicted James Steven Haynes, 28, on a charge of second degree murder, alleging he distributed a drug containing fentanyl to Thomas Benjamin Hibbett Jr. on May 10. Hibbett, of Alexandria, died in Lebanon on May 13 as a result of a drug overdose.
Lawson said this case was the second time a law passed in 2018 has been used in the 15th District. The law states that those who sell, deliver or administer a drug containing fentanyl commits the offense of second degree murder if a person dies from using that drug. The first use of the law in Wilson County is the still pending case of Antwan Jacques Whitehead, 28, of Nashville, who was indicted on a second degree murder charge earlier this year after a 17-year-old died of an overdose.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than morphine that can be put into any form, including powder, crystal or even pressed into counterfeit pills, Lawson said. He said he doubts the mixing of fentanyl with other drugs is occurring in Wilson County; rather, dealers are buying the drugs elsewhere and selling it here.
Both Haynes and Whitehead are in the Wilson County Jail. Bond for Haynes is set at $100,000, while it is $250,000 for Whitehead.
