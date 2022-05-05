Myrtle Sue ‘Suzanne’ Cunningham passed away on April 20, 2022 at age 81.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Suzanne enjoyed crewel stitching and planting flowers.
She is survived by: her husband of 61 years, Bill Cunningham; children, Jeffery Lee Cunningham, John Patrick Cunningham; and a sister, Elizabeth Hannom.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sherwood and Bessie May Davis.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
