The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the new dates for the fall championships that were postponed to spring 2021.
The NAIA Football National Championship has been rescheduled to occur on a Monday for the first time. The championship will remain at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium at Grambling State University and will take place on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.
The NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship has been relocated from Orange Beach, Ala. to Foley, Ala. The rescheduled national championship will take place April 27 — May 3, 2021. Women’s soccer will return to Orange Beach once again in the fall of 2021.
The NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship is in negotiations to move from Irving, Calif. to Columbia County, Ga. If approved, the tournament would take place at Blanchard Woods Park from May 4-10, 2021. The county is expected to approve a memorandum of understanding on the terms of this move by Sept. 1.
Women’s Volleyball is scheduled to be in Sioux City, Iowa, from April 27 — May 1 at the Tyson Events Center.
The men’s and women’s cross-country national championship will take place on April 9, 2021, and will remain in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Seminole Valley Park.
The NAIA Council of Presidents (COP) voted to postpone fall championships to the spring last month. This affected football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, and women’s volleyball. The decision left each institution and conference the option to play their schedule in the fall or the spring. The Mid-South Conference soon after announced the postponement of conference games for fall sports to the spring of 2021 with an option to play non-conference games and scrimmages in the fall.
Mid-South Conference commissioner Eric Ward and the conference’s administrative council will work to produce the regular-season and tournament schedules over the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.