Dianne Young passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, at age 75.
The funeral service, conducted by Todd Elliott, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service.
Pallbearers are Chase Young, Braden Taylor, Corey Wright, Danny Clark, Mike Marra, Keith Taylor and Jacob Taylor.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Friday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
Nancy Dianne Russell Young was born in Lebanon to Fredda O’Dell Piercy and Jesse Russell.
Her family was her hobby, as well as her life’s work.
She attended Highland Heights Church of Christ and worked at Bridgestone Tire.
Miss Young is survived by: her children, Holly Young (Keith) Taylor, Hope Young (Mike) Marra, Steven (Melanie) Young, R.D. (Jeri Jo) Young; grandchildren, Jacob Taylor, Ashley Taylor, Braden Taylor, Corey Wright, Sydney Wright, Charlye Young, Chase Young, Sophia Young, Gracie Jo Young; great-grandchild, Tripp Jacob Taylor; brother, Stanley (Gena) Russell; and her cat, Darryl.
She is preceded in death by: her son, Russell Wayne Young; grandson, Anthony Darryl Young; parents, Fredda and Jesse Russell; and brother, Phillip Russell.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
