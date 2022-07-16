Nancy E. Cook, 88, passed away on July 13, 2022.
Nancy was born in Graves County, Kentucky, on May 23, 1934.
She was the daughter of the late Sammie Briney and Jack Briney of Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Max W. Cook.
Nancy graduated from Murray State (Kentucky) University and spent most of her life in education.
Nancy taught at Draughon’s Business College in Nashville and Lebanon High School, where she also served as a teacher and as a principal.
Nancy enjoyed teaching Sunday school at various churches for 54 years.
Survivors are: her sons, Randy S. (Jenny Lee) Cook, Marc A. Cook; and four grandchildren, Kristin (Luke) Puryear, Mallory (Adam) Maxwell, Alex Marshall and Peyton Ryan Cook.
She had five great-grandchildren who became her pride and joy — Harper, Grace Ann, Max, Marshall and Mary Alice.
Her remains rest at Crossroads Church, located at 300 North Maple St. in Lebanon, where the family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The funeral service will be on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Crossroads Church. Doors for the service will open at 5:30 p.m., with her son — Randy Cook — officiating the service.
Nancy was a lover of the color pink, so those attending are encouraged to include that color in your choice of attire for the evening.
Interment will be private and for family only, held at the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
The family requests that memorials be made to Crossroads Church by mailing those to P.O. Box 2729, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37088.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
