Nancy Gamble, 82, passed away on November 8, 2021, at Quality Center of Rehabilitation in Lebanon.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Samuel Milton Gamble; parents, Thaxton Guill and Anniebelle Lane; brother, Robert Lane; and great-niece, Amber Lane.
She is survived by: her son, Greg Gamble; special family, Ralph and Dina Reed, Kyle Reed, Cody Reed, Sara Reed, Millie Reed; nephew Anthony (Jackie) Lain; niece, Luanne (Jacky) Baker; great-nephew, Kyle (Sara) Baker; great-great niece, Cassie; great-great nephew,
Colton; life-long friend, Polly Stallings; and numerous cousins.
Nancy was born and raised in Gladeville.
She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1956.
Nancy was a member of College Hills Church of Christ.
She was a long-time member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the Devine Divas, Gladeville’s chapter of the Red Hat Society.
She was a long-time friend and volunteer of Miss Ann Chaffin’s Day Care.
At the request of Mrs. Gamble, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Nancy’s memory to the Lebanon-Wilson County Library by mailing those to 108 South Hatton Ave. in Lebanon and/or to the drama club at Lebanon High.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-7007, 615-444-7700 (obituary line), www.partlowchapel.com
