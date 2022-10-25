A funeral service for Naomie Smith Holland will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Rev. Sheryl Hall and Rev. Larry Pedigo officiating.
Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday after 9 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Holland, 89, of Lebanon passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, at Lebanon Health & Rehab.
Born on Jan. 18, 1933, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late James Webb Smith and Johnnie Fisher Sloan Smith.
She worked for Dr. J.W. Lawrence as his assistant for more than 25 years.
She was a member of Leeville United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband of 64 years, Melvin Earl Holland on July 15, 2018; sisters, Alice Kelley Little, Mayme Wilson, Nancy McMillen; and brothers, Robert Sloan Smith, Albert Smith, and Edwin Smith.
She is survived by: her son, Edward Earl (Julie Shelton) Holland; grandson, Jackson Edward Holland; sisters, Mary Hagan, Marty (Stratton) Bone; brother, James Thayer Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; and long-time friend and caregiver, Tina Vaughn.
