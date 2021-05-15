Nashville SC (1-0-3) vs. Real Salt Lake (2-1-0)
Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +146, Nashville SC +187, Draw +226; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC has its first road game of the season against Real Salt Lake.
Real Salt Lake went 5-10-7 overall and 4-5-4 at home during the 2020 season. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.
Nashville SC put together an 8-7-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-3 in road matches. Nashville SC scored 28 goals a season ago and registered 20 assists.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Everton Luiz (injured).
Nashville SC: Abu Danladi (injured), Daniel Rios (injured), Brian Anunga (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
