Dallas Stars (21-17-12, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (27-22-2, fourth in the Central Division)
Nashville, Saturday, 7 p.m.
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -110, Stars -110
BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit Nashville after Ryan Ellis scored two goals in the Predators’ 7-4 loss to the Panthers.
The Predators are 27-22-2 against division opponents. Nashville averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Mathieu Olivier leads the team serving 68 total minutes.
The Stars are 21-17-12 in division matchups. Dallas has allowed 28 power-play goals, stopping 78.9% of opponent opportunities.
Nashville took down Dallas 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on April 11.
TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 25 assists and has 31 points this season. Mikael Granlund has five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.
Joe Pavelski has 44 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 23 assists for the Stars. Denis Gurianov has five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.
Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.
INJURIES: Predators: Brad Richardson: day to day (lower body), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Mathieu Olivier: out (lower body).
Stars: None listed.
Nashville SC (0-0-2) hosts Inter Miami CF (1-1-0) in Eastern Conference action
Nashville, Sunday, noon
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -105, Inter Miami CF +285, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC plays Inter Miami CF in a conference matchup.
Nashville SC finished 8-7-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-2-5 at home. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season and had 20 assists.
Inter Miami CF compiled a 7-13-3 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-10-1 in road games. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season and registered 18 assists.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY
Nashville SC: Abu Danladi (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), Daniel Rios (injured).
Inter Miami CF: None listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.