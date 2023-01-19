Services for Natasha R. Keeley, 49, will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lebanon Church of God. Family will receive friends and family on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by: her father, Willie Keeley; brother, James Keeley; nephews, Wydarrien Jennings, Darius Wilson; niece, Marquesha Keeley; and grandparents, Pete and Mary Jackson.
Survivors include: children, Traneisha (Lance) Featherston, LeQuintius (Tenekia) Neal; parents, Wanda (Larry) Keeley, Ralph (Barbara) Crutchfield; grandchildren, Lequintez Neal, Tramaria Neal, Zyniyah Neal, Tramya Featherston, Ka’Lee Featherston, Aviana Richardson; sisters, Tracey Keeley, Consuela (Derick) Rhodes, Jeanette Crutchfield; brothers, Terry Crutchfield, Wayne Crutchfield; aunts, Sylvia Jackson, Bernice (Raymond) Abston; great uncle, Alfred (Barbara) Jackson; great uncle, Mai Jackson; special nephews, Akeem Keeley, LeDerick Rhodes; special niece, Takima Keeley; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
