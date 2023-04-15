Nearly 200 animals were seized from a property on Walnut Hill Road in Watertown on Tuesday.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and animal control personnel worked alongside Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) as 59 dogs, more than 100 chickens, three cats, two turkeys, and two rabbits were discovered in a garage, shed and outdoor kennels.

