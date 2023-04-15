Nearly 200 animals were seized from a property on Walnut Hill Road in Watertown on Tuesday.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and animal control personnel worked alongside Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) as 59 dogs, more than 100 chickens, three cats, two turkeys, and two rabbits were discovered in a garage, shed and outdoor kennels.
The property owners did not surrender the animals after they were found living in awful conditions. ARC will be fighting for custody and has transported the dogs and cats to its rescue center in Gallatin. The chickens, turkeys and rabbits were taken to Redemption Road Rescue in Jackson.
“Animal control reached out to us,” ARC Public Information Officer Michael Cunningham said. “They had been to the property previously and found animals without access to food and water. They asked (the property owners) to step up their care for their animals, and they did not.
“We have worked with Wilson County in the past on large-scale animal issues, and so, they just reached out to us. We thought it was going to be 25 to 30 dachshunds and poodles, and it turned out to be 175 animals total.”
When ARC first entered the garage, rescuers found small travel crates and small wire cages.
“There were two dogs in each, alongside feces and urine,” Cunningham said. “Sometimes, the waste was about an inch deep inside of (the cages). The dogs were just soaked to the skin with urine.”
As ARC personnel and law enforcement made their way through the property, they found that there was no food or water available to any of the animals. That includes the animals that were confined in similar conditions in a shed at the back of the property.
“I think 10 dogs were in there,” Cunningham said. “These were large dogs, and they were in small, wire cages with two or three to a cage. This is the worst matting I’ve ever seen in 12 years of doing this. Some of these dogs have over an inch of feces on their entire body, literally pounds and pounds of feces. Some of the mats of feces in their fur are as big as a baseball. They can hardly move. Their skin is ripping from all the weight.”
According to Cunningham, to accumulate that degree of matting, it occurs over an extended period of time.
“There’s a black poodle here that is so matted (that) I broke down crying this morning,” Cunningham said. “This poor dog is suffering so badly. Every minute of every day, this dog is in pain and is suffering. There’s so much matting that every breath is painful.”
The animals within the shed were exposed to extremely high levels of ammonia.
“The dogs that are in our care are still off-gassing,” Cunningham said. “We’ve had to have all the windows and doors open here to keep the air fresh inside of our shelter, because they’re just giving off so much ammonia. Our groomers are starting to work, and we’re starting with the most serious cases first.”
Dogs from the property that are deemed to be one of the more serious cases will likely have to undergo medical grooming, where an animal has to be put under anesthesia in order to be groomed properly.
“It’s going to be too traumatic for them to go through awake,” Cunningham said. “I know we’re gonna see some really serious injuries. Once we get down underneath all that feces, we’re gonna probably see maggots and some serious skin infections.”
Groomers can typically avoid overwhelming an animal by spreading the necessary services out over multiple sessions. Extensive matting and other health concerns have made medical groomings essential for the dogs rescued from the property.
“It’s their whole body (that’s matted),” Cunningham said. “It’s their face. Their ears are severely infected. Their feet are raw, and so, there’s so many emergency medical issues that we can’t take our time to do it. It’s urgent that it be done now.”
In addition to the adult dachshunds and poodles that were found inside the garage and shed, there were seven puppies found in an outdoor pen in the back of the property.
“There was a tarp over the top of it, but there was no dog house or anything inside,” Cunningham said. “They were just running around. They were exposed to the elements and had no food, no water.”
Next to the puppies, there was a pen filled with adult chickens and turkeys. Those birds, alongside chicks found in the shed, were transported to Redemption Road Rescue, along with the rabbits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.