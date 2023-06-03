During the Wilson County School Board work session on Thursday evening, bids for portable utilities and for renovations at Mt. Juliet Middle School were reviewed.
“We received the bids back on the Mt. Juliet (Middle) School renovation, the utility hook-ups for the portables and the tennis courts,” WCS Finance Director Lisa Baxley said. “The first part of that budget amendment is we moved $3.2 million for the Mt. Juliet school renovation from fund balance several months ago, (but) the bid came in at $1.4 million more (than was budgeted). We’re moving $1.4 million for the Mt. Juliet Middle School renovation, $750,000 for the utility hookups and $1.2 million for the Green Hill High School and Mount Juliet High School tennis courts.”
The portable utility hook-ups would be for Mt. Juliet Middle School and West Elementary School. The only bid received for the hook-ups was from Stockton Construction, and the total cost would be $217,182 for Mt. Juliet Middle School and $251,097 for West Elementary.
“That’s been a question from some teachers … (they) are worried that those portables aren’t going to be in place and ready by August,” zone 7 school board member Jamie Farough said.
Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said that there shouldn’t be anything to worry about on that front.
“We intend to be in those (portables) before the teachers come back,” Luttrell said.
Additionally, Baxley took a look at line items in the budget and assessed which items might be over budget by the end of June.
“I’ve increased line items there and then taken it out of other line items that we have money still in (the budget),” Baxley said.
There was one bid received for the Mt. Juliet Middle School renovation project for a base amount of $3.2 million.
“It will be a project that takes place throughout the year,” Wilson County Deputy Director of Operations Travis Mayfield said. “The timeline, we don’t have one due to the scope of work and students being in that building. I will tell you, I don’t think it’ll be finished by December. Once we get West Wilson open, we could expedite the process by moving wings of Mt. Juliet Middle kids into the portables (so that crews) can work more specifically, during the school day, if we can close down a wing of a building.”
The contractor is aware that the project would be on an evening and weekend schedule. The director’s recommendation for the budget amendment would also include new ceiling tiles.
School administrators are prepared for the challenges of renovations.
“We have talked with the principals, (and) they’re aware of what their challenges will be,” Luttrell said. “We’ve looked at it. This scope of work could not be performed in a two-month period. You’re gonna have to make these renovations. I think we’ve had companies do (renovations during the school year) in the past in other districts, and it works (by) making adjustments and doing partial renovation, this wing or this classroom, (and) working extra hours when kids are not involved.
“I just want to go on record … we know the challenges that this scope of work needs to be done, and I think this is the best plan moving forward.”
