During the Wilson County School Board work session on Thursday evening, bids for portable utilities and for renovations at Mt. Juliet Middle School were reviewed.

“We received the bids back on the Mt. Juliet (Middle) School renovation, the utility hook-ups for the portables and the tennis courts,” WCS Finance Director Lisa Baxley said. “The first part of that budget amendment is we moved $3.2 million for the Mt. Juliet school renovation from fund balance several months ago, (but) the bid came in at $1.4 million more (than was budgeted). We’re moving $1.4 million for the Mt. Juliet Middle School renovation, $750,000 for the utility hookups and $1.2 million for the Green Hill High School and Mount Juliet High School tennis courts.”

