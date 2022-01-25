Concerns over street parking in a Lebanon subdivision have bled over into another topic related to parking in at least one neighborhood, although one city councilor said that it’s a larger problem.
During January’s first Lebanon City Council meeting, the chief of police, Mike Justice, informed the council that his department had received numerous reports concerning cars parking in the street in the Stonebridge subdivision. Justice said that parking in the streets in Lebanon is illegal because of right-of-way restrictions. It also can prevent first-responder vehicles from navigating the roads in an emergency situation.
That street parking rule has a ripple effect as cars are forced to squeeze into driveways often parking end to end with another vehicle. The problem is that in areas with only 30-foot setbacks, the cars are hanging over, and thus blocking access to the sidewalks.
“Our concern is helping those who are disabled, so they can have more mobility in our city,” said councilor Tick Bryan. “If you have a sidewalk rule, where you have to have sidewalks, then, it doesn’t make sense to have a driveway where you can’t park at least two cars end to end without hanging over the sidewalk.
“I have been through all of (these neighborhoods), and I know what happened. They decided to require these sidewalks, but they did not take into consideration the set back of the houses when that happened. Having sidewalks was a great idea, but they overlooked the fact that there wouldn’t be enough room.”
Bryan mentioned that the issue was discussed during the city’s last Americans with Disabilities Act Board meeting. As Bryan sees it, the problem can be fixed with adjustments to the planning process.
“We need to do better planning,” said Bryan. “Looking at it like it is, they are setting themselves up for failure. You just aren’t leaving people much of an option (as far as parking is concerned).”
Lebanon Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines said that short-term solutions to the problem could be achieved by using garages on the properties so that multiple cars aren’t stacked in individual driveways. Where applicable, Baines recommends parking in the property’s rear, alleyways, or driveways around the home, just so long as no vehicles are blocking the sidewalks.
“We need to remind everyone that sidewalks have a purpose, and we all need to respect it,” said Baines. “It is illegal to park on or over the sidewalk so any vehicle doing so risks being cited.”
In the long term, Baines feels that setbacks for garages from the city right of way should be increased to 40 feet, instead of the 30 feet currently in place, adding that it’s really not that complicated.
“At the end of the day it would appear we need to be able to park two cars end to end and not extend over the sidewalk,” Baines said. “That should be as simple as increasing the setback/distance between the sidewalk and the garage.”
If down the road, it’s determined that communities are more walkable, requiring less cars for every member of the family, then maybe the setback could be revisited and shorter driveways be more acceptable.
