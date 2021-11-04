Nelda Walls Hearn, 75, of Lebanon passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2021, at her home.
A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Dossie and Margaret Jones Walls.
She was a 1964 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of the Church of Christ.
She worked thirty-six years as legal secretary for the Richard Broadhead Law Office.
She was preceded in death by two sisters — Rebecca Lowery and Mary Ann Rochelle — and a brother, Eddie Walls.
She is survived by: her husband of 55 years, Tommy Hearn; two sisters, Dolores Lester, Sue Bradley; a brother, Mike Walls; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with eulogies given by Phillips Hearn, Steven Earl Hearn, Larry Conatser and Paul Crockett. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Spencer Walls, Taylor Walls, Michael Smith, Matthew Hearn, Hunter Hearn and Greg Hankins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Friday from noon until the service time.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com
