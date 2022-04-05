Nellie V. Bender, 99, passed away on April 1, 2022, at McKendree Village in Hermitage.
She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving and devoted husband, William H. Bender; three devoted sons; Walter (Linda) Bender of Marshall, Texas, Larry (Veronica) Bender of Lebanon, Lonnie (Cardelia) Bender of Mt. Juliet; granddaughter, Joanette (Patrick) Wood; very devoted granddaughter, Joy (Shawn) Bender McMurry, grandsons, LaJuane Bender, Brandon Bender; devoted grandson, Wesley Bender; great-granddaughter, Ebonie Williams; great-grandson, Elijah Joy; great-great-granddaughter, Brooklyn White; devoted foster niece, Ernestine Battle; devoted sisters-in-law, Odelia Bender, Beatrice Bender; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Special thanks go to Odelia and Cathy Bender for the love and kindness shown during her illness.
She will lie in honor on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Family visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon, with the funeral service at noon on Thursday at the chapel. Rev. Jeffrey Buford will be the eulogist and officiant.
Interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Gardens
Please keep the Bender family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
