Services for Nelson E. Swiggett, 91, will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Herman Swiggett and Mary Miller Swiggett; son, Nelson E. Swiggett Jr.; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include: his wife, Mary Swiggett; daughter, Cordelia (Donald Sr.) Battle of Williamston, New Jersey; son, Vernon Swiggett of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two grandsons: Donald (Joanna) Battle Jr. of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Vern Swiggett of Newark, Deleware; granddaughter, Celeste (Tarik) Sams of Wenonah, New Jersey; several great-grandchildren; three sisters, Doris (Clark) Glenn of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Dolores Pulliam of Newark, Deleware; Cathleen Swiggett of Perris, California; brother, Edward Swiggett; three sisters-in-law, Myrtle Jean Rawls of Memphis, Brenda Johnson of Lebanon, Francine Johnson of Madison; brother-in-law, Donald R. Hatcher of Lebanon; devoted caregivers, Ronnie and Cynthia Hancock, Danny and Patty Johnson, Denise Johnson, Lori Seay; along with many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
