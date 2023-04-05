Green Hill High School

In the wake of the Covenant School shooting, 200 students at Green Hill High School staged a walkout to show support for students protesting in Nashville.

 Craig Harris/

Lebanon Democrat

Conversations about school safety in Wilson County continued on Monday night as events continue to unfold in the wake of the Covenant School shooting.

Six lives were lost last Monday, including three 9-year old students. Since that time, students around the state have staged walk-outs and protested outside the state Capitol calling for change.

