Conversations about school safety in Wilson County continued on Monday night as events continue to unfold in the wake of the Covenant School shooting.
Six lives were lost last Monday, including three 9-year old students. Since that time, students around the state have staged walk-outs and protested outside the state Capitol calling for change.
Threats of violence have been called into schools around the country, including Lebanon High School.
Approximately 200 students left their classrooms at Green Hill High School on Monday to show their support for the students protesting in Nashville.
“It was a peaceful exit,” Wilson County Schools Public Information officer Bart Barker said. “The students at Green Hill were very orderly in exercising their rights and their voice for the movement.”
Barker was on-site at GHHS during the walk-out and talked with students.
“I talked to one senior who’s very active in the school,” Barker said. “He was not going to the Capitol, but he said, ‘I’m doing this for the movement, and it’s what I believe. I’m hoping that lawmakers will work on gun reform.’ He’s hoping for change to better schools. He was just like, ‘I hope this movement is a wake-up call for state lawmakers to keep students in mind in their decisions.’ That’s what he told me.”
While the threat against LHS was found to be unsubstantiated, there was an increased law enforcement presence on campus on Friday. There were also additional absences as a result of Thursday evening’s threat.
“In a week that was so emotional and so difficult for so many, between the devastating tragedy, heightened awarenesses, more talk about safety, what was produced was unwarranted fear,” Barker said.
Barker was the first point of contact from a parent who had seen a message on social media that had been sent to her son.
Barker immediately made the director of schools and the principal aware of the threat.
“Once I received word of her concern from her student, that’s when I made our folks aware,” Barker said. “From there, that’s when the sheriff’s office gets involved, and a multi-agency investigation starts into what exactly was happening and where the message possibly originated from.”
From what Barker has heard, the same message went to other districts with schools that have the initials LHS.
“I believe it’s being investigated as some kind of cyber hoax,” Barker said. “You’re careful to use that word, because every incident is taken very seriously.”
Amid everything that’s been happening in the days following the Covenant School tragedy, Gov. Bill Lee and other legislative leadership announced additional safety measures to be put in place across all Tennessee public and private schools.
A governor’s office press release shared that the measures will include legislation and funding to place an armed security guard in every school, boosting physical security and providing new mental health resources for Tennesseans.
In Wilson County, the district is already taking steps to improve safety. Schools will be performing drills to ensure that students, teachers and administrators are prepared for the worst. Law enforcement will also be evaluating the drills to see where schools can improve.
“There has been a lot of emotion,” Luttrell said. “There is a lot of emotion, and there will be a lot of emotion. There’s a fear that’s real amongst students, teachers and parents. Anybody that looks around, you can recognize that.”
Almost immediately after the shooting at Covenant School, Luttrell began reaching out to school resource officers and the Wilson County Sheriff’s office to take a look at school safety.
“There’s kids that lost their lives just going to school, and that’s sad,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said. “It’s teachers that have lost their lives. I couldn’t sleep that night, and I’ve had trouble sleeping ever since. I go to bed at night worried about school safety.”
Bryan advised the board against making any hasty decisions in the wake of what happened at the Covenant School.
“You learn from it,” Bryan said. “You study it. You put plans in place to prevent what happened (from happening) ever again. This should never happen again. I hope and pray this never happens again.”
Bryan feels that Wilson County schools are safe.
“Wilson County is in better shape than most counties in the state, because of the actions of this board and because of the actions of the county commission,” Bryan said. “Who would have ever thought that we’d have to put an SRO (school resource officer) in an elementary school? Who would have ever thought it? It’s sad what this world is coming to.”
Discussions on improving communication between schools and law enforcement, increasing the number of SROs in the district, and adding another layer of protection in schools have already begun.
“I know we can agree on school safety and that all of our children are valuable,” Luttrell said. “There’s nothing more stressful on an administrator or a teacher to think about losing one of their children.”
