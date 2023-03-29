A Lebanon car transporter has been in the hospital for 19 days and has undergone 12 surgeries after being struck in a hit-and-run in Louisiana.
At 9 p.m. on March 10, Kevin Smith stopped in Louisiana.
“He did everything right,” Tuesday Smith said. “He parked where he was supposed to park and had his flashers on. I think he was getting ready to go put cones out so people could see where he was. He had only been out of the truck like four minutes.”
Smith was undoing the straps to unload the last car on his delivery roster when he was struck by a car driven by an individual under the influence of opioids.
“The guy went into the middle of the median and went down the street where my husband was,” Tuesday Smith said. “The detective said he thinks he was going about 50 miles an hour. Kevin was undoing his straps. He turned around, and the guy just slammed into him.”
The suspect kept driving. About a mile down the road, he exited his vehicle and was met by law enforcement. He was taken into custody, but was released a week later.
“He was able to drive away in his car,” Tuesday Smith said.
A witness who had been driving behind the suspect called 911.
“This is where the miracle happens, because he was dying,” Tuesday Smith said. “His lung had collapsed. He was going into shock. He was delivering a police car, and the guy who saved his life is a part time EMT (emergency medical technician). He heard a big bang, and he ran out to Kevin immediately and got to him in like two minutes.”
The incident happened next to a fire station, which led to 11 other first-responders being able to get to Smith quickly.
“There were a lot of first-responders right there,” Tuesday Smith said. “All together, there were 12 people working on Kevin. Honestly, they said they didn’t know if he was going to make it because his legs were the worst they’d ever seen.”
Tuesday Smith learned about her husband’s condition at 11 p.m. when the human resources department of his company called to inform her of the accident. Even before the call came in, Tuesday had a feeling that something was wrong.
“Honestly, I felt like something was wrong,” Tuesday Smith said. “It happened at 9:03, and I felt like God was saying, ‘Go home and check on Kevin.’ Something was going on with Kevin. I knew something was wrong. He needed me. I was just kind of waiting.”
At the time, Tuesday Smith said that the human resources representative didn’t know many of the details of the accident. The company offered to pay for her flight to go to the hospital in Louisiana.
“I got a flight at 4:30 a.m.,” Tuesday Smith said. “It pretty much took me until 9:40 before I was walking into the hospital.”
Kevin Smith still has a long road to recovery ahead. The hospital told Tuesday Smith that he needs to stay for another two to three weeks before being transferred to a rehab center in Houston for a couple months.
“All I can really think about is taking care of him,” Tuesday Smith said. “I’m just praying for God to work it all out as far as finances go, because I can’t really think about it. It’s so much to think about. Right now, he can’t move. He has his left arm, and that’s the only thing he can move. I’m thankful that there was no head injuries. There is hope that he’s going to be able to walk again. It’s just going to take time.”
Efforts to help the Smiths have popped up both in Tennessee and Louisiana.
“We don’t know anybody here, and two churches have adopted us,” Tuesday Smith said. “I didn’t have any clothes. I just left. They come up here every other day and pray with Kevin and bring whatever we need. The support has been my rock.”
In Wilson County, MJ4Hope has dedicated its third annual spring golf scramble on April 28 to raising funds for the Smith family.
“I was going to do the MJ4Hope event,” Tuesday Smith said. “I was like, ‘Man, I can’t wait to see who we’re gonna help.’ I would never in a million years thought it would be me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.