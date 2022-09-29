A Lebanon High School graduate medaled in a national design competition earlier this month, but that she was even competing was an afterthought to her a decade ago.
Sarah Woosley, interior architecture and design major at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, graduated from Lebanon High in 2007.
After high school, Woosley received an associate degree at Volunteer State Community College and spent three semesters at Middle Tennessee State University. Still, financial stability from a full-time job pulled her away from education.
Woosley has always been fascinated with interior architecture, and that drive led her back to college in her 30s.
Two years later, she’s a nationally recognized interior designer, but ever getting back into school at all looked like an uphill battle for Woosley.
“I would need to take out more student loans after I had already paid off my prior loans,” Woosley said.
For Woosley, striking a balance between work, school and life has not always been easy either.
“I am fortunate that during my junior year, I was able to go part-time at work,” Woosley said.
“During my freshman and sophomore years, I had to balance a full-time job with school full time.”
Woosley relishes the challenge that design presents.
“Designing is like a puzzle,” Woosley said.
“With interior design, we often have a shell of a building or room and have to figure out how to fit all of the clients’ wants and needs in that space. I find that to be a lot of fun.”
The project scope for the National Kitchen and Bath Association competition was a fictitious couple, Shawn and Jalen Hill from Portland, Oregon, who bought a forever home on the West Coast. With a view of the Pacific Ocean, the couple desired a design that could grow with them into retirement.
“I designed a kitchen that fit their needs for aging in place, retiring in the home,” Woosley said.
She also considered space for entertainment, the couple’s golden retrievers, and the use of natural materials. The kitchen, which was move-in ready, was in dire need of some sprucing up. It had last been updated in the early 2000s.
Woosley also took length to encompass the surrounding seascapes as a complementary design element.
“That view of the Oregon coast was my biggest inspiration,” Woosley said. “I like the idea of being able to walk into something that I may have designed and just seeing it from that perspective.”
Woosley indicated that while she did enjoy designing the kitchen, she is more interested in commercial design.
“I am definitely keeping my options open for now,” Woosley said.
