Architecture photo 3

Pictured is a rendering of the kitchen and color scheme that Sarah Woosley created for a design competition.

 Submitted

A Lebanon High School graduate medaled in a national design competition earlier this month, but that she was even competing was an afterthought to her a decade ago.

Sarah Woosley, interior architecture and design major at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, graduated from Lebanon High in 2007.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.