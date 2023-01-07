There is a video prank going around the internet where Gen Zers run up to their Gen X parents and scream out the name of a celebrity ... claiming that they died.
“Mom, turn on the television. Bruce Springsteen just died.”
The 50-something-year-old parent then proceeds to cry out in pain, “No,” at the very thought that the world might be without … Bruce, Oprah, Madonna, or — say it isn’t so — Snoop Dog.
Just prior to this prank, I was already going down the rabbit hole of celebrity ages. It started with the “Sex in the City” remake that came out last year.
I used to love the original “Sex in the City” television show and was so ready to see what my forever cool girls were up to now. They were 50 and fabulous, and so I poured myself a little wine, told my husband I would be watching alone, and settled in for the first episode … so excited.
However, I was only to almost immediately find out that Mr. Big was now dead of a heart attack, and my cool girls were no longer drinking cosmos but instead were not drinking anything caffeinated past noon. Instead of smoking on their high-rise balconies, they were raising brooding teenagers or contemplating retirement, all the while battling hot flashes. And my forever cool girls all looked so old. The whole show was a depressing mess that led me down the rabbit hole that I can’t seem to get out of. And it goes something like this …
“Brody, guess how old — (fill in the blank) — is now,” and then, I proceed to blow both our minds.
Do you want to play? Here goes ... Eminem is 50 years old. And the rumor is that he is about to be a grandfather … not kidding.
Tom Cruise is 60. You heard me ... Mr. Risky Business is a senior citizen.
Ally Sheedy also 60 years old. How can that be? I literally feel like I watched “Breakfast Club” three years ago.
Harrison Ford … he’s 80. Did you hear me?? Han Solo is 80 years old.
And don’t get me started on dead or alive, which is my second favorite pasttime these days.
Meatloaf … he’s dead.
Kirstie Alley … she’s dead.
Luke Perry … he’s dead. Luke Perry — of 90210 — is dead.
It’s basically become our new game night. I watch a movie and then search the internet to find out the actor’s age and if they are still breathing.
Then I shout out to my husband, “Guess how old Richard Gere is?”
He guesses, “68.”
I reply, “No, (he’s) 73 years old.”
He answers, “No way ... how old is Julia Roberts then?”
I scream out, “Fifty-stinking-five.”
He cries out, “No ... not pretty woman too.”
And so that’s how it goes, until one of us no longer thinks the game is fun anymore. Usually, that’s right about the time the ages I’m calling out are our ages too. It’s time for a new game.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
