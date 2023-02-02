The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans on updating its guidance on blood donations in relation to HIV, and gay and bisexual men donating blood.
Since 1983, LGBTQ advocates have been fighting to establish blood-donor-screening criteria based on individual risk behaviors instead of an individual’s sexual or gender identity. The previous screening criteria as established in the 1980s originally put an indefinite deferral for donors who were men who’d had sexual relations with other men since 1977.
In 2015, the lifetime deferral was reduced to a one year deferral by the FDA, before it was reduced to the current deferral time-frame of three months in 2020.
The new policy is currently in a comment period, after which the FDA will provide a final version of the guidance before blood donation centers can implement the change, which will take no more than six months.
Blood Assurance is an organization that routinely visits Wilson County for blood drives. Liz Culler, the chief medical officer for Blood Assurance, said that it’s currently difficult to estimate the overall impact that the change in deferral policy will have on the blood supply, because people are aware of the deferral and tend to self-defer.
“We’ve not really deferred a lot of people for this reason,” Culler said. “However, over the years, we’ve gotten letters and emails and phone calls, not only from this community but their supporters as well. I don’t think we’ll quite know the impact until it’s implemented. I know in one other country, they’ve had a 7% increase in donors. We’re interested in a safe and adequate blood supply.”
The lifetime deferral was implemented by the FDA when HIV was a fairly-new known disease.
“It (the new deferral policy) is changing it from deferring a group of people to analyzing each individual’s risk for HIV,” Culler said. “So, instead of saying you’re a male who’s had sex with another male and you defer that person for three months from the last sexual contact, now, you’re going to be saying to everyone, ‘Have you had a new or multiple sex partners in the last three months?’ If that person says no, then, they can donate. If they say yes, then, they’re asked a second question, which is, ‘Was it anal sex?’ Only if they answer yes to that question would they be deferred for three months.”
Culler said that this new screening criteria would have little impact on an individual’s visit to a blood mobile or other donation location in Wilson County. Rather, the updated policy is a recognition that more than just one group of people could engage in sexual behaviors that could put them at risk for HIV.
“It’s a recognition that the blood has never been safer and the testing has never been safer,” Culler said. “There’s about a 7-10 (day) window period where you could have HIV where our tests would not detect it, so I think that this is recognizing that if you’re in a monogamous relationship, then, our tests would pick up if you did have HIV. This is a recognition, that if you have a new sex partner and only if its anal sex, then, we should be focusing on both men and women who could have that as a risk factor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.