The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans on updating its guidance on blood donations in relation to HIV, and gay and bisexual men donating blood.

Since 1983, LGBTQ advocates have been fighting to establish blood-donor-screening criteria based on individual risk behaviors instead of an individual’s sexual or gender identity. The previous screening criteria as established in the 1980s originally put an indefinite deferral for donors who were men who’d had sexual relations with other men since 1977.

