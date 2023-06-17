A new law requiring government bodies to reserve a time for public comment during meetings will take effect beginning on July 1.
This legislation will also affect school boards, such as the one for the Lebanon Special School District.
Public Chapter 300 will include any meeting with action items on the agenda, including regular board meetings, special called meetings, or emergency meetings. There is an exception for disciplinary hearings.
“We have a board policy for appeals and appearances before the board so that legislative action reinforces the importance of community and family involvement,” Lebanon Special School District Director of Schools Brian Hutto said. “It also supports policies that we (already) have in place. We have a policy for, if you choose to present to the board, you (have to) submit that in writing. If you decided that you wanted to respond to an agenda item, you would sign up prior to the board meeting at the board meeting, and then, the board can acknowledge (that request). There are systems in place.”
The biggest change for the Lebanon Special School District school board will be in the notifications sent out prior to meetings.
“The only thing that is going to change in the way we operate is the notification that goes out,” LSSD Director of Operations Mike Kurtz said. “The notifications give the direction on what you’re supposed to do to be able to come and speak. Other than that, our current policy gives people the opportunity to come in, and if they want to speak to something currently on the agenda, we already allow for that.”
The notifications will now include directions for addressing the school board at meetings.
“We do a notification that we’re going to have a board meeting, and typically you would have date, place, and time (on) those (notifications),” Hutto said. “What (the meeting notification) will now include starting in July is the means with which for a person to address the board. So, that’ll be spelled out within the notification as well.”
Hutto anticipates that the legislation will help with community involvement.
“We very much value our community and our families,” Hutto said. “I think it will provide for families that (information of), ‘this is how I go about doing this process (to speak at a board meeting).’ For instance, I had a family that wanted to present some safety parameters, and she wanted to know what she needed to do to go about presenting that. By us, including (the steps for presenting at a board meeting) in the notification that we sort of answer that question.”
The time reserved for the public comment period will be up to the school board.
“For each board meeting, that is typically at the discretion of the board,” Hutto said. “Those (public) comments can come after the opening prior to new business. The law gives us flexibility, and that’ll be for our board to determine if they designate a portion of (meetings), or if they go with their current policy, which is if people have submitted (a request to speak), it is placed on the agenda.”
The changes will be discussed prior to the July school board meeting.
“Our current policy complies with the new legislation,” Hutto said. “We just need to add in the notification, but the board may decide to make adjustments, and they’ll be discussing that prior to the July meeting.”
Lebanon Special School District Board Member Joel Thacker provided a statement regarding the new law.
“I appreciate Gov. (Bill) Lee signing a new law that ensures our parents have a right to speak at school board meetings,” Thacker stated. “Parents are now raising their kids in a culture where they need a voice in the school system’s direction. I’ll work with the LSSD Director Brian Hutto and the other two board members to quickly determine the criteria for public comments at our school board meetings.”
