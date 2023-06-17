LSSD Hutto and Thacker

Lebanon Special School District Director of Schools Brian Hutto (at right) said that the main change that the school board will face because of Public Chapter 300 will be in the meeting notifications. Board members, including Joel Thacker (at left), will discuss the new legislation prior to the July board meeting.

A new law requiring government bodies to reserve a time for public comment during meetings will take effect beginning on July 1.

This legislation will also affect school boards, such as the one for the Lebanon Special School District.

