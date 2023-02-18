Schools across Wilson County are preparing to meet the increasing demand for summer-school programs as the new Tennessee Literacy Success Act and the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act go into effect.
The new third-grade retention law that went into effect for the current school year requires all third-grade students to achieve an “on-track” or “mastered” score on the English Language Arts (ELA) section of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) assessment, or they may be retained.
Preparations for TCAP testing in April is already in full swing. Any third-grade student that is not determined to be proficient in ELA will have the opportunity to retake the test from May 30 until June 5. It’s difficult to determine how many students will have to retake the test at this time.
“Our goal would be zero,” Lebanon Special School District Director of Schools Brian Hutto said. “At this point, let’s just say it ‘s a guestimate of 125 students. Some of those will trickle out. Some of them will retest. What we want to do is make sure we have a slot in a summer school or tutoring so they don’t have to be retained.”
Any student who does not meet the requirements based on test scores has three options. The student can retake the test and score proficient in ELA. The student can attend a learning loss bridge camp (summer school) and shows adequate growth on the post test administered at the end of the program, or they can be assigned a tutor through the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps (TN ALL Corps) for the upcoming school year.
“We have not received any new additions to the law that’s been set,” LSSD Director of Teaching and Learning Pam Sampson said. “We are in the process of getting teachers to sign up that are willing to teach (summer school). We gave our mock assessment, and we’re planning accordingly. We’re looking now at the number of teachers with need, and we’re getting pretty close.”
The Wilson County School District is making similar preparations for summer school programs.
“There’s a push to get more summer-school teachers involved, more of them to help out with those students who are affected,” Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker said. “The focus on that third-grade part of those students (in summer school) would take away from the other students (in other grades) who need added help over the summer, so it does have a little bit of a chain reaction. We’ve posted all the information (about the law) on our (district) website. Schools have information on their website, and schools are having meetings with parents to get them educated on what exactly all of this means. There’s a lot of collaboration and communication between the families and schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.