The third week of December will be remembered by gardeners for many years.
The effects on landscapes statewide have cost millions of dollars. We saw many plants that have always done well suffer greatly. Our office phones and emails are still full of questions regarding whether a homeowner’s landscape plants are dead or alive. Many of these plants are now resprouting back from the bottom and the main stem, but some of the top is dead.
If you have broadleaf evergreens, such as holly or laurels, you are probably seeing new life sprout up at the ground or on the main stem.
Give it a few more weeks, and you will have a clearer picture of what is dead. Cut out the dead stems and allow the new growth to start again.
The hollies and laurels that I’ve seen recently are still alive but will be significantly shorter for the next few years. Scratch the bark and see if you see green, living tissue and just give them a little more time if you are not seeing any new buds forming on the stems or base of the plant.
The boxwoods that we are seeing are mostly alive but damaged quite a bit. Luckily, boxwoods are good at resprouting up from the main stems. Some of them are completely green, while some are brown. This depends on the location of where the boxwoods were and the species that was planted. If they were closer to home and away from the wind, then many of them are still green.
We are seeing more of the damage on ones that were around the corners of the house or out in the open, where the wind desiccated the leaves.
We have been skirting the hardiness zones on a few plants that were outrightly killed by the Arctic freeze. The distylium and Indian hawthorns look to be wiped out.
If you had these in your landscapes, you may be replacing them with something different this spring.
As for conifers such as Leyland cypress and cryptomeria, if they are completely brown, then they are probably not going to recover.
We have seen some that are a copper color, and some of these will turn back to green as it warms up.
This season will be a good one to try new things in the landscape for some of the things that may not recover. A homeowner recently called and complained that their landscape just looked awful. My only response was, “So does everyone else’s, so we’re all in this boat together!”
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
