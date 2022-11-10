At the end of Lebanon’s 2022 Veterans Day celebration, a new monument will be unveiled to celebrate Middle Tennessee’s involvement in World War II.

This Friday, the Lebanon Veterans Day Parade will start at the Lebanon City Library on West Main Street at 10 a.m. and will travel up Main Street to Wilson County Veterans Plaza, where the Second Army Maneuvers monument will be dedicated.

