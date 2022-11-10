At the end of Lebanon’s 2022 Veterans Day celebration, a new monument will be unveiled to celebrate Middle Tennessee’s involvement in World War II.
This Friday, the Lebanon Veterans Day Parade will start at the Lebanon City Library on West Main Street at 10 a.m. and will travel up Main Street to Wilson County Veterans Plaza, where the Second Army Maneuvers monument will be dedicated.
According to Bill Moss, Lebanon served as the headquarters for the Second Army Maneuvers in Middle Tennessee.
“They came here to the headquarters and had maneuvers all over Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County and south from here,” Moss said.
Jerry McFarland, who is a part of the Wilson Warriors (an organization that raises money to fund the inscription of veterans’ names on the service walls at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza), said that the biggest event that took place in Middle Tennessee during World War II was the Saganon Maneuvers from 1942-44. During that time, 850,000 soldiers came through the area.
“Soldiers came here and met local girls during maneuvers,” McFarland said. “Children were born and went through our high schools. Some of them were my classmates. It was just the biggest event that ever went through here, and it affected society and Wilson County as a whole.”
The monument is to commemorate that period of Wilson County’s history.
There were 268 individuals killed in Middle Tennessee during training exercises.
Wilson Warriors has been involved in supporting different veteran projects over the years, and the new monument will be one of those projects.
“It’s important for not only the residents, but future generations to know what took place here,” McFarland said.
