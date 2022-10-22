NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — A well-known Baptist minister in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than 30 years has admitted to defrauding his church, its housing ministries, his congregations and a charter school of almost $900,000.

At a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey, the Rev. Charles Southall III, 64, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to money laundering.

