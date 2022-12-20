Development continues along Highway 109 as a new Publix opened to the public last week.

The goal of having a Publix on the Highway 109 interchange was originally brought up when Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell was on the Lebanon City Council in 2016. When Bell was sworn in in 2020, he discovered that the project had been stalled.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.