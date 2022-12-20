Development continues along Highway 109 as a new Publix opened to the public last week.
The goal of having a Publix on the Highway 109 interchange was originally brought up when Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell was on the Lebanon City Council in 2016. When Bell was sworn in in 2020, he discovered that the project had been stalled.
“My first priority for the first few weeks was to get that project across the finish line, because I knew that for the city of Lebanon, this would be a great benefit,” Bell said. “That’s a part of town that’s growing. A lot of people live in that area, and they needed that grocery store for their benefit.”
The new Publix will also attract customers who are commuting from other cities. It will be the third Publix location in the area, along with the store at11207 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet (eight miles away from the new Publix) and with the market at {span}1703 West Main St. in Lebanon (also eight miles away).
“It’s the beginning of development at that Highway 109 exit that will allow people a place to shop, rather than going outside the city towards Mt. Juliet or Nashville or that direction,” Bell said.
One of the reasons that the project became a priority was to increase Lebanon’s sales-tax base.
“That helps us as a city government provide the services to citizens and also to stop leakage into other cities, to make sure that money that’s made here is also spent here,” Bell said.
Sarah Haston, the economic development director for the city of Lebanon, saw the project come full-circle, and once the development started, there was an issue with sewer capacity around the area.
“The city really wanted a larger pipe so that we could open up that corridor for economic development,” Haston said. “The more commercial that can tap into it, the more revenue we would get from sales tax and property tax, so our goal was to increase the size of the line. That’s where mayor Bell really made it happen.”
The sewer agreement that was approved by city council during the start of Bell’s term in office allowed for the project to move forward.
“We really want more restaurants out there and more shopping opportunities,” Haston said. “You’ve got Whataburger going out there. You’ve got a Dunkin Donuts going out there, and even that new shopping center that has the urgent care center in it. It’s developed really nice. The colors look good. It’s quality development, so that’s really what we’re doing.”
Due to Highway 109 being a regional route with five lanes of traffic, amenities with groceries, shopping and dining are believed to be essential.
